...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
This formal portrait of Father Harris A. Darche was probably made in 1931 when he was serving as the National Chaplain of the American Legion. The medals on his chest were awarded for his heroism under fire during World War I.
A memorial to Father Darche was dedicated on May 29, 1938, on the St. Viator College campus in Bourbonnais. Taking part in the dedication ceremony are, at left, Commander Frank Bloom of the Chicago Marine Post of the American Legion, and at right, Father E. W. Cardinal, president of St. Viator College. The college closed its doors later in that year, and the monument was relocated to the grounds of American Legion Post 766 on the north side of Broadway in Bradley. The plaque was stolen in 2020.
This painting depicts members of the Sixth Marine Regiment in combat during the 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood. Father Darche was chaplain of the Marine Regiment. The painting was originally published in a French magazine.
This building on Center Street in Bradley was St. Joseph Church during the years (1923-1937) when Farther Harris Darche was pastor. When the current St. Joseph Church was built in 1961, the old church became part of the parish school.
This bronze plaque, mounted on a large boulder, was dedicated to the memory of Father Harris Darche on Memorial Day, May 29, 1938. Originally located on the campus of St. Viator College, it was later moved to the grounds of American Legion Post 766 on the north side of Broadway in Bradley. The plaque was stolen in 2020.
Harris Anthony Darche was a man of God. He was also a man of action.
As a U.S. Marine Corps chaplain on the front lines in France during World War I, Father Darche was noted for his bravery under fire, barely survived a poison gas attack and once was (mistakenly) reported killed in action. His fellow Marines and newspaper correspondents referred to him as the “fighting padre.” After the war, Father Darche returned to his native Kankakee County and served as pastor of St. Joseph Church in Bradley from 1923 until his death in 1937.
He was born in Bourbonnais in 1888, one of the six children of William and Caroline Darche, and graduated from St. Viator’s College. On June 1, 1912, he was ordained as a Catholic priest at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral; on the following day, he celebrated his first Mass at Maternity BVM Church in Bourbonnais. He was assigned to serve as assistant pastor at Notre Dame Church in Chicago, a predominantly French-Canadian parish. The pastor at Notre Dame was a fellow St. Viator graduate and Bourbonnais native, Father Achille Bergeron.
Father Darche enlisted as a chaplain in the U.S. Marine Corps, and reported for training in October 1917. In January, he arrived in France as a member of the Sixth Marine Regiment. By mid-March, the Marines were involved in fierce fighting near Chateau-Thierry against German troops trying to advance on Paris, some 75 miles to the southwest. During the next four months, the regiment would suffer heavy casualties: almost 1,100 officers and men killed or missing in action.
As a chaplain, Father Darche saw his role as being with the troops on the front lines, aiding those who needed his spiritual or physical help. Father John O’Mahoney, who knew him well from his St. Viator College student days, noted that “With a true concept of a chaplain’s duty, his place was the post of danger, the shell-ridden district where he could bring the consolation of his God to the wounded and dying who were sealing their belief in democracy with their blood.”
How Harris Darche carried out his chaplain’s duty was described in a Chicago Daily News report on fighting that took place in Belleau Wood on June 17, 1918: “Chaplain Harris A. Darche of Chicago went forward with the men and remained in the shell-riddled wood encouraging and comforting them while carrying back wounded, administering the last rites to others, and conducting services for those who were buried where they fell.”
On June 25, the Kankakee Republican News carried the shocking headline, “Father Darche Gives Up Life in France for Freedom Cause.” A bulletin from the Associated Press reported that the chaplain had been killed by a bursting artillery shell. The following day’s headline, however, was “Father Darche Not Dead,” as the U.S. War Department declared that the report of the priest’s death was an error.
About one month later, the “fighting padre” narrowly escaped death in a poison gas attack during a battle at Soissons. He was hospitalized for weeks, then returned to duty with his Marine unit until fighting ended with an armistice on Nov. 11, 1918.
For his bravery on the battlefield, Harris Darche was enrolled in France’s Legion of Honor, and awarded the Croix de Guerre (Cross of War). He also was awarded the Navy Cross and the Distinguished Service Cross by the United States government, along with five citations for “bravery and exceptional gallantry.”
He remained in military service until 1920; then, in 1923, was appointed pastor of Bradley’s St. Joseph Church. In addition to his pastoral duties, he was active in veterans’ organizations.
In 1931, he became the national chaplain of the American Legion. Three years later, he worked with his close friend and fellow veteran B.F. Chapler, pastor of the Bradley Methodist Church, to establish an American Legion post in Bradley. When chartered in 1934, the new post had 16 members under the leadership of Commander Walter Heinz.
Father Darche became a beloved community figure; when he died at the age of 49 on April 16, 1937, the town of Bradley plunged into mourning. More than 1,200 people filed past his casket as he lay in state at the church. On Tuesday, April 20, the Chicago Tribune reported that Bradley “closed every shop, office, factory, and school today and turned out en masse for the funeral of its best-known citizen, the Rev. Harris Darche.”
St. Joseph Church was packed solid with several hundred religious, military and political dignitaries, in addition to the Bradley mourners. A large overflow crowd stood outside the building, listening to the ceremony with the aid of loudspeakers; after the solemn funeral mass, a long cortege of vehicles followed the hearse to the Darche family plot in Maternity Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
The Bradley American Legion Post conducted military rites at the cemetery. The graveside service was conducted by the Rev. B.F. Chapler, the Methodist minister who was a cofounder with Father Darche of the Bradley Legion Post. The two veterans had agreed, years before, that when one of them died, the other would officiate at the grave.
