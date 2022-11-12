Harris Anthony Darche was a man of God. He was also a man of action.

As a U.S. Marine Corps chaplain on the front lines in France during World War I, Father Darche was noted for his bravery under fire, barely survived a poison gas attack and once was (mistakenly) reported killed in action. His fellow Marines and newspaper correspondents referred to him as the “fighting padre.” After the war, Father Darche returned to his native Kankakee County and served as pastor of St. Joseph Church in Bradley from 1923 until his death in 1937.

He was born in Bourbonnais in 1888, one of the six children of William and Caroline Darche, and graduated from St. Viator’s College. On June 1, 1912, he was ordained as a Catholic priest at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral; on the following day, he celebrated his first Mass at Maternity BVM Church in Bourbonnais. He was assigned to serve as assistant pastor at Notre Dame Church in Chicago, a predominantly French-Canadian parish. The pastor at Notre Dame was a fellow St. Viator graduate and Bourbonnais native, Father Achille Bergeron.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

