“Kids today have it easy,” said the gray-haired man to his grandchildren as they alighted from their big yellow school bus. “When I was a boy, we walked a mile to school, in rainstorms or foot-deep snow, and the walk,” he said with a grin, “was uphill both ways.”

Many local grandparents and great-grandparents have uttered similar words to young family members, recalling their days as students in the numerous one-room rural schoolhouses that dotted the map of Kankakee County. During the first century of the county’s history, more than 150 such schools existed to meet the educational needs of farm families.

The earliest schools in what was then Will County (Kankakee County was established in 1853) date to the mid-1830s.These early schools, held in settlers’ log cabins, were not public institutions; they were private “subscription” schools.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

Recommended for you