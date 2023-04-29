You wouldn’t consider “being treated like a dog” as a compliment … unless the canine in question was living at the Gaines Research Kennels on Hieland Road, east of Kankakee.

When the research facility opened here in late May 1951, a full-page feature in the Kankakee Daily Journal noted that, “As far as the lives of dogs are concerned, the Gaines kennels … provide mighty lush living. The 90 adult dogs and 26 puppies now quartered in the kennels have five men bustling around waiting on them. The dogs are provided with as many square meals a day as they need, and as the Gaines people say … ‘the best food available.’”

The dogs’ food, of course, was produced by “the world’s largest and most modern dog food plant,” which had opened on the northeast side of Kankakee some four years earlier. The Gaines dog food plant was part of a sprawling General Foods complex located east of Hobbie Avenue and south of the Big Four Railroad tracks. The General Foods corn mill (also “the world’s largest”) was the first plant to be built there, opening in 1938.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

