Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day — generally is considered hopeful and positive, a day for new beginnings.

For Kankakee’s Florence Stove Company, however, Jan. 1, 1951, was anything but hopeful and positive. On that day, a fast-moving fire ripped through the company’s 58,000-square foot warehouse, destroying more than 30,000 products ready for shipment. The company’s loss was estimated at $3.5 million, making it the costliest fire in the city’s history up to that time.

The sprawling Florence plant, located just west of the city along Illinois Route 17, was one of the area’s largest employers. The warehouse, on the northwest corner of the manufacturing complex, was packed full of completed products.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

