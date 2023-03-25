Eva L. Minor was a practicing attorney in Kankakee County from 1924 until her retirement in the mid-1980s. This portrait, taken at the height of her career in the 1950s, shows her in the Arcade Building office she occupied for many years.
In addition to her busy legal schedule, Eva Minor was active in a number of local organizations. In the 1970s, she served as the chairman of the Kankakee County Historical Society's successful "Hundred for History" fundraising campaign. She is shown at right, meeting with Historical Society President Charles Stinson and members Mrs. Ed Drolet and Mrs. George Green.
Eva L. Minor was a practicing attorney in Kankakee County from 1924 until her retirement in the mid-1980s. This portrait, taken at the height of her career in the 1950s, shows her in the Arcade Building office she occupied for many years.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
In addition to her busy legal schedule, Eva Minor was active in a number of local organizations. In the 1970s, she served as the chairman of the Kankakee County Historical Society's successful "Hundred for History" fundraising campaign. She is shown at right, meeting with Historical Society President Charles Stinson and members Mrs. Ed Drolet and Mrs. George Green.
She never attended law school, but in Eva L. Minor’s more than 60 years as a practicing attorney, she argued hundreds of cases in court (including a number before the Illinois Supreme Court), and achieved the double distinction of being the first woman lawyer in Kankakee County and the first female to serve as president of the Kankakee County Bar Association.
Miss Minor was born June 21, 1898, the oldest of six children, and attended Washington and Central grade schools. After graduating from Kankakee High School in 1916, she became a schoolteacher. (In a 1983 interview, she told a Daily Journal reporter that she “soon found out I was not fitted to be a teacher.”)
In early 1918, Eva began preparing for a different career, enrolling in Kankakee’s Gallagher Business College to study typing and shorthand. In the fall of that year, the school placed her in a temporary job at the office of prominent Kankakee attorney William R. Hunter.
The “temporary” job became the first step toward her lifelong legal career. “I was through on December 26,” she recalled in the 1983 interview, “but Mr. Hunter asked me if I would stay until April. I was happy. I loved it.” After two years as Hunter’s stenographer and typist, the young woman heard these fateful words from her employer: “I think you should study law.”
In the 1920s, it was still possible to follow the time-honored method of becoming a lawyer by studying law with a practicing attorney, then taking and passing the state bar exam. For the next several years, Eva Minor put in long days working in the Hunter law office and studying under the guidance of her mentor.
The educational process included a great deal of practical experience. “Mr. Hunter was a trial lawyer,” she explained. “He always took me to court when he tried a case. And he was good.” Hunter, who had earned his law license by the same method he was using to prepare Miss Minor for the bar exam, stressed the importance of preparation as vital to success in the law. “Be careful about preparation,” she remembers veteran lawyer advising her. “Preparation is more important than anything else.”
Preparation paid off for the young woman from Kankakee when she took the Illinois State Bar examination in 1924. As the newspapers reported, “Miss Eva L. Minor of Kankakee, Ill., has been admitted to the Illinois State bar, the only woman among the 185 examined. She passed all her examinations with high honors, while 101 men failed. Miss Minor’s success is also exceptional because she did not attend college, studying law while employed in an attorney’s office for the past five years.”
Miss Minor and Hunter were law partners from 1924 until 1933, when he was elected as a Circuit Court judge. She then maintained her own practice, with an office in the Arcade Building, until retiring in the mid-1980s. Like her mentor, she enjoyed being a trial lawyer. “I tried many cases in the Appellate Court and before the Illinois Supreme Court,” she recalled. “They were challenging, but I liked it.”
Outside the courtroom, she was active in the community. The Kankakee Business and Professional Women’s Club counted her among its founding members; she was also involved in the Zonta service club, St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, Community Chest, Chamber of Commerce, and the Kankakee County Historical Society. When she died in 1988, at the age of 89, her funeral was held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, where she had been a member for many years.
In 1983, after nearly 60 years as an attorney, Eva Minor looked back upon the news coverage that resulted from her passing the bar exam. “It all seems so ridiculous now,” she told an interviewer, “all the fuss that was made because I was a woman. They just didn’t think a woman could do anything. We have come so far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.