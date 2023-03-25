She never attended law school, but in Eva L. Minor’s more than 60 years as a practicing attorney, she argued hundreds of cases in court (including a number before the Illinois Supreme Court), and achieved the double distinction of being the first woman lawyer in Kankakee County and the first female to serve as president of the Kankakee County Bar Association.

Miss Minor was born June 21, 1898, the oldest of six children, and attended Washington and Central grade schools. After graduating from Kankakee High School in 1916, she became a schoolteacher. (In a 1983 interview, she told a Daily Journal reporter that she “soon found out I was not fitted to be a teacher.”)

In early 1918, Eva began preparing for a different career, enrolling in Kankakee’s Gallagher Business College to study typing and shorthand. In the fall of that year, the school placed her in a temporary job at the office of prominent Kankakee attorney William R. Hunter.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

