“A meeting has been called for the organization of the local chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution,” read a small announcement on the front page of the Kankakee Daily Republican’s Sept. 25, 1922, issue.

The Sept. 25 announcement generated sufficient interest to draw a dozen women to an organizational meeting. In a history of the local DAR chapter written for the 1976 U.S. Bicentennial, then-regent Mrs. P. Allen St. Germain wrote, “The organizational meeting was held November 20, 1922, at the residence of Miss Ann Stoker with twelve members present. Mrs. [Mabel Small] McKinstry appointed the following officers to serve with her during the organizational year: Susanne C. Small as Vice-Regent, Ann Stoker as Recording Secretary, Bessie Sutton as Registrar, and Irene B. Caulkins as Treasurer.”

On Nov. 10, 2022, members of the Kankakee Chapter of the DAR will celebrate the local organization’s 100th anniversary with a reception at the Kankakee County Museum. The location of the reception is historically significant, since the chapter’s founding Regent, Mabel Small McKinstry, was born and raised in the adjacent Dr. A.L. Small Memorial Home.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

