Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT
FOR LAKE...WILL...NORTHERN KANKAKEE...DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES...
At 1133 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Woodstock to West Chicago to near Lakewood
Shores, moving east at 55 mph. A wind gust of 77 mph was recently
recorded at DuPage airport.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include...
Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,
Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook,
Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn,
Berwyn and Mount Prospect.
Including the following interstates...
I-55 between mile markers 235 and 294.
I-57 between mile markers 315 and 358.
I-80 between mile markers 124 and 155.
I-88 between mile markers 121 and 140.
I-90 between mile markers 57 and 107.
I-94 between mile markers 1 and 74.
I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29.
I-294 between mile markers 1 and 74.
I-355 between mile markers 1 and 30.
Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with gusts up to 65 mph
are expected through noon. Thereafter, gusts up to 55 will
continue through sunset.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves
to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
This bronze plaque, mounted on a large granite boulder, honors the memory of Kankakee County pioneers. It was dedicated by the Kankakee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on June 14, 1928.
In July 1957, Mrs. D. P. Scott, at right, received a 50-year membership pin from Mrs. Delbert Sellers, regent of the Kankakee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Scott joined the DAR in Chicago in 1907, and transferred her membership to the Kankakee Chapter when it was formed in 1922. She was one of 22 charter members of the Kankakee Chapter.
A historic gavel was presented to Mrs. Max Prill, the incoming regent of the Kankakee DAR Chapter, at the group’s July 1951 meeting. The gavel was crafted from wood of a cedar tree that had grown on the grounds of the Dr. A. L. Small House, birthplace of Mabel Small McKinstry, the first regent of the Kankakee Chapter. Presenting the gavel was Mrs. Fannie Still, outgoing regent and curator of the Kankakee County Historical Society Museum.
Members of the Kankakee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at Maternity Cemetery in Bourbonnais on June 15, 1956, to dedicate a bronze plaque on the grave of pioneer settler Noel LeVasseur. Regent Mrs. Fred Nusbaum (in dark dress at center) conducted the dedication ceremony. A short talk on the life of the pioneer settler was presented by Mrs. Fannie Still (standing next to Mrs. Nusbaum), curator of the Kankakee County Historical Society Museum.
Mabel Small (Mrs. David) McKinstry was the founding regent of the Kankakee Chapter of the DAR in 1922. Mrs. McKinstry’s sister, Susanne Small, was also a charter member. The two women were daughters of pioneer physician Dr. A.L. Small, and sisters of Illinois Governor Len Small.
Since 2017, the monument dedicated in 1928 to honor local pioneers has been located on the grounds of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s George R. Letourneau Home/Museum on Stratford Drive East.
In this photo from the 1940s, the monument dedicated in 1928 by the Kankakee Chapter of the DAR is visible on the Bourbonnais “triangle” in front of the community’s town hall. In the 1970s, when the intersection of Route 102 with Routes 45/52 was realigned, the building was demolished and the monument moved to the new village hall one-half mile northwest along Route 102.
“A meeting has been called for the organization of the local chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution,” read a small announcement on the front page of the Kankakee Daily Republican’s Sept. 25, 1922, issue.
The Sept. 25 announcement generated sufficient interest to draw a dozen women to an organizational meeting. In a history of the local DAR chapter written for the 1976 U.S. Bicentennial, then-regent Mrs. P. Allen St. Germain wrote, “The organizational meeting was held November 20, 1922, at the residence of Miss Ann Stoker with twelve members present. Mrs. [Mabel Small] McKinstry appointed the following officers to serve with her during the organizational year: Susanne C. Small as Vice-Regent, Ann Stoker as Recording Secretary, Bessie Sutton as Registrar, and Irene B. Caulkins as Treasurer.”
On Nov. 10, 2022, members of the Kankakee Chapter of the DAR will celebrate the local organization’s 100th anniversary with a reception at the Kankakee County Museum. The location of the reception is historically significant, since the chapter’s founding Regent, Mabel Small McKinstry, was born and raised in the adjacent Dr. A.L. Small Memorial Home.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890, “during a time that was marked by a revival in patriotism and intense interest in the beginnings of the United States of America,” according to the group’s website.
“Women felt the desire to express their patriotic feelings and were frustrated by their exclusion from men’s organizations formed to perpetuate the memory of ancestors who fought to make this country free and independent. As a result, a group of pioneering women in the nation’s capital formed their own organization and the Daughters of the American Revolution has carried the torch of patriotism ever since.”
The Kankakee Chapter was organized, noted Mrs. St. Germain in her history of the local unit, “so that women of the area could take an active part in the work of the National Society to preserve the American Heritage. The purposes of the chapter was to carry out the three objectives of the National Society: (1) to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence, (2) to promote institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge, and (3) to cherish, maintain, and extend the institutions of American freedom, to foster true patriotism and love of country, and to aid in securing for mankind all the blessings of liberty.”
To become a member of the DAR, a woman must be at least 18 years of age, and able to “prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence….These efforts may come through military, civil or patriotic service,” according to the organization’s website. The Kankakee Chapter holds periodic workshops to help potential members find the needed information to qualify for membership.
In 1928, the Kankakee Chapter embarked upon a project that would have lasting significance for Kankakee County’s history. The group’s Committee for Preservation of Historic Spots decided that a historic marker should be erected “to pay tribute to Noel LeVasseur and other early settlers.” The marker took the form of a bronze plaque mounted on a massive granite boulder.
The Kankakee Daily Republican issue of July 15, 1928, reported on the dedication ceremony that had taken place the preceding day. “The boulder on which the marker will live for years in bronze is placed in front of the quaint town hall in Bourbonnais’ triangular square — not a square of concrete and brick mortar or stone, but a square of green grass and trees,” the newspaper noted.
Attending the ceremony was “a representative assemblage of descendants of the early pioneer families…it was mostly a day of French descent.” The crowd heard a variety of speakers recounting the early history of the community with emphasis on the contributions of fur traders Gurdon Hubbard and Francois Bourbonnais, pioneer settler Noel LeVasseur and Father de Pontavisse, builder of the first log church in Bourbonnais.
The formal dedication of the marker was conducted by Mrs. Alvah Perry, who told the crowd, “As Regent of Kankakee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, it is my honor and privilege to dedicate this marker to the memory of Gurdon Saltonstall Hubbard, Noel LeVasseur, Francois Bourbonnais, and Father de Pontavisse and to all pioneers whose indomitable courage blazed the trail through the wilderness and led us into a glorious heritage.”
Acceptance of the marker on behalf of the Village of Bourbonnais was made by Attorney A.E. Marcotte. The newspaper observed that Marcotte’s short speech was “quaint because it brought the correct pronunciation of these French names.”
The boulder, with its large bronze plaque, remained a fixture on the Bourbonnais “triangle” until the 1970s, when the intersection of Route 102 and Routes 45/52 was realigned. The old town hall was demolished, and the marker was relocated to the new Bourbonnais Village Hall one-half mile to the northwest along Route 102.
In 2017, the boulder was moved once again, this time to the grounds of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s George R. Letourneau Home/Museum on Stratford Drive East.
An important annual event for the Kankakee Chapter is the presentation of “Good Citizen” awards to area high school seniors. The recipients are selected based on dependability, leadership, service and patriotism, and are then tested on their knowledge of American history and government.
From 1934 through 1974, awards were made only to female students; male students became eligible beginning in 1975. The awards are presented each year at the chapter’s February meeting.
The chapter presently has more than 40 members (double the number from 100 years ago). Current Regent Holly Froning notes that interest in membership has been increasing, especially among younger women.
