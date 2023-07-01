In the Roaring Twenties, dancing was a major form of entertainment. Local couples, young and old, “danced the night away” to the music of bands playing at such venues as the Odd Fellows, Knights of Pythias and Modern Woodmen halls and ballrooms like the Del Rio, Moonlight Gardens and Avon Beach.

A Kankakee couple, Eileen Boudreau and Arthur Biggerstaff, “danced the night away” not once, but eighteen times — in a row! They were participating in one of the most popular fads of the time, a dance marathon, which required them to keep their feet moving continuously to the music for 45 minutes each hour.

After a 15-minute rest break, they resumed dancing; the pattern would continue, day and night, for as long as they could hold out. The marathon was a competitive event, with a cash prize awarded to the last couple still moving.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

