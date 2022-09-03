By train, by trolley, by carriage, and probably even by bicycle, hundreds of people arrived in Kankakee on Monday, Sept. 11, 1899, eager to attend the two fairs that opened on that day. Some would visit the Merchants’ Street Fair booths along downtown blocks. Others would pass through the gateway of the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, west of Mound Grove Cemetery. It was possible (and in fact likely) that many would attend both expositions.

“The railroads did a good business in Kankakee today,” reported the Daily Gazette. “The early Big Four train brought in a large number of people. The Gilman accommodation had three coach loads, and the Bloomington train had at least 200 passengers aboard. The Three-I coaches on both east- and west-bound trains were crowded.”

Reviewing the opening day, the Gazette displayed headlines for each of the fairs: “Good Crowd at the Fair; County Fair Gets Its Share of Visitors,” and “Street Fair; Kankakee Comes to the Front with the Best and Biggest Exhibition in the State.”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

