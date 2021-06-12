During World War II, America was “The Arsenal of Democracy,” with its factories producing vast quantities of the necessary tools of war for Allied forces fighting in Europe and Asia. Industries had converted from producing domestic goods like automobiles, cooking appliances and household gadgets to turning out bombers, tanks and artillery shells.
A vital material for wartime production was scrap metal — especially steel and aluminum — which could be melted down and re-used. Especially in the early years of the conflict, virtually every American community organized “scrap drives” to gather reusable materials from businesses and homes.
Kankakee County was no exception. Its first major collection effort, termed a “salvage drive,” was announced Aug. 29, 1942, on the front page of the Kankakee Daily Republican.
“Air raid wardens will participate in the salvage drive which will be held here early next month. … The wardens will make a house-to-house canvass right after Labor Day to ask each householder in their respective districts to gather up all scrap metal ... and have it ready to place out on the terrace the morning of Sept. 12.”
The newspaper story continued, “The public will be asked to donate these items in order that the defense council may realize enough from the sale of junk to buy sirens for Kankakee’s air raid warning system. No funds are available for this purpose and equipment of this type is needed if residents are to be adequately warned.”
While air raid wardens were organizing the effort in the city, the county’s rural areas would be covered by local committeemen appointed in each of the one-room school districts. Committeemen were also appointed for the communities of St. Anne, Herscher, Momence, Manteno, Grant Park and Reddick.
“The most precious thing in America today is scrap,” a War Production Board official told a crowd of 300 salvage drive workers gathered at the Knights of Columbus hall on Sept. 2. T.J. McCue “urged every worker to make his house-to-house canvass of this area as soon as possible.”
On Sept. 5, the Daily Republican reported that the local defense council had made an exciting discovery: a means of obtaining air raid sirens “at a small fraction of the usual cost.” A firm in Gary, Ind. would produce the sirens at a cost of $40 each, compared to the usual price of $200. Key to the special pricing was providing the company with 75 pounds of aluminum scrap for each siren. The company would melt down the scrap and make the necessary casting for the siren. To complete the device, a used electric motor would be purchased locally. It was estimated that Kankakee would need five sirens, and Bradley and Bourbonnais would require one each.
A preview of Kankakee’s salvage drive was held on Sept. 10, two days before the citywide household collection. The retail trade committee of the Chamber of Commerce organized a scrap collection from the community’s businesses. Forty tons of metal was gathered and trucked to the storage area, a parking lot on the southwest corner of Dearborn Avenue and Oak Street.
At 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 50 trucks gathered in the staging area in Alpiner Park. The trucks, loaned by local businesses and industrial plants, were driven by volunteers from the Kankakee Teamsters and Chauffeurs Union. Each truck also was assigned a crew of Boy Scout volunteers.
Spreading out to designated areas across the city, the crews gathered up scrap piled in front of residences. When their work was completed, the trucks drove to the Oak Street storage area, where the collected scrap was dumped.
“The pile of junk at the official salvage station for residential collections ... grew hourly this afternoon, “ noted the Daily Republican. “Each truckful added an amazing assortment of fabricated metal, some of which is older than the oldest residents of Kankakee.”
The collection turned up an interesting variety of items. Probably the most unusual was a set of iron bars that had once covered the windows of the county jail in the basement of the old courthouse. A local businessman had acquired and saved them when that building was demolished in 1909. In addition to the expected pots and pans, rusted bicycle frames and worn-out bedsprings, the pile of scrap included metal advertising signs, steel I-beams, several heavy vault doors, furnace grates, sewing machines, slot machines, metal tables and chairs and even a brass spittoon.
The city collection tuned up 500 tons of scrap; an even larger amount was expected when the collection from rural areas was totaled.
“It is expected that farms, always a prolific source of scrap metal, will yield between 600 and 700 tons more in this county before the conclusion of the campaign,” observed the Daily Republican.
The Sept. 12 salvage collection did not include two large Civil War cannons on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn. Donation of the cannons, each weighing 5 tons, was delayed pending approval by the county board of supervisors. On Dec. 17, the big guns were finally pried off their pedestals and trucked away. The Daily Republican reported, “They will be sent to the steel mills, melted and made into modern weapons of war.”
