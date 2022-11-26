An anchor is an object designed to stay in place.

This is the story of an anchor with historic Kankakee roots that, instead, traveled thousands of miles over a period of more than one-half century before “coming home.” The large iron anchor, weighing more than 100 pounds, had been used by Captain William Gougar on his Kankakee River excursion steamboats in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The anchor was later acquired by the Kankakee County Historical Society and displayed outside the entrance of the Kankakee County Museum in Small Memorial Park. In the mid-1960s, it was “abducted” as a prank by a group of college students and moved to a fraternity house in Denver, Colo.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive.

