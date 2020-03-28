On March 28, 1963 — 57 years ago today — a mathematical miracle occurred in Kankakee.
The miracle? Four perfect hands of cards dealt to Kankakee women playing their semi-monthly game of bridge. Each of the players held a hand comprised of a full suit of cards: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, Jack, King, Queen, Ace. Irene Sellers held diamonds, Arlene Wagner had hearts, Ethel Hay held spades, and Betty Lehman had clubs.
As calculated by the Remington Rand Corporation, the odds of any one player being dealt a perfect suit are high enough — about 158 billion to 1 — but the odds of four perfect hands being dealt are incredibly large: 2 octillion to 1 (specifically, 2,235,197,406,895,366,368,301,559,999 to 1)!
The women were members of a bridge club that had been getting together every other Thursday since 1931. The play was hardly high-stakes: “We’re more of a social club,” said Ethel Hay, who dealt the perfect hands. “We put a quarter on the corner of the table, winner takes all.”
On the evening of March 28, the group was meeting at the home of hostess Miss Grace Gilliland, 272 S. Greenwood Avenue. The first hand of bridge was routine, but the second was something else: “Four ladies of Kankakee, Illinois, whose composure is rarely shaken, stared in disbelief each at her cards and then at one another after a bridge hand had been casually dealt at a regular every-other-Thursday get-together ... Each had picked up a perfect hand — a full 13-card suit,” noted an article in the October, 1963 edition of the national Holiday Inn Magazine.
It was the second major article written on the virtually impossible event; only two weeks after the cards were dealt, the four women found themselves featured in the April 15 issue of Sports Illustrated magazine. The SI article described how the evening’s activity unfolded:
“It was Thursday evening in Kankakee, Ill., and the ladies’ bridge club was in session. ... At one of the two tables, Mrs. Ethel Hay dealt the cards and picked up her hand. She saw spades. The closer she looked, the more spades she saw, nothing but. Meanwhile, the other ladies at the table were looking at their cards. Mrs. Betty Lehman picked hers up one at a time. After seven cards, she had seven clubs. ‘I’ll be able to make a marvelous pre-emptive bid with this hand,’ she thought. Mrs. Irene Sellers looked quickly at her hand, saw nothing but red cards and imagined she had a two-suiter. ‘I saw diamonds first, and started looking for hearts,’ she said. There were none. Mrs. Arlene Wagner had them all. The ladies of Kankakee had a wondrous bridge hand, one suit to each player.”
The story of the four perfect bridge hands first appeared in the Kankakee Daily Journal and quickly — in a day long before the Internet — “went viral.” The Associated Press wire service picked up the story, which was reprinted in newspapers across the country and around the world. Clippings from far-flung newspapers began arriving in the mailboxes of the Kankakee women; dozens of them are on file at the Kankakee County Museum.
The women also began receiving telephone calls. Gene Rayburn, host of the nationally broadcast “Monitor” radio program, interviewed Mrs. Hay on-air for three minutes. He half-jokingly suggested that he should pay her way to New York “to teach me how to deal.”
A serious offer of an all-expenses-paid New York trip was made to the women a short time later by a producer of the “I’ve Got A Secret” television show, hosted by popular personality Garry Moore. On that program, a panel of celebrities (given only a minimal clue or two) attempted to guess the guest’s secret. The clue, in the Kankakee women’s case, was a banner bearing the 28-digit number representing the 2 octillion to 1 odds. The panel failed to guess the secret.
While in New York City, the women attended two Broadway plays and had “a wonderful time.” They also received $50 each for appearing on the show.
When they returned home, the women were honored at a luncheon held at the Kankakee Holiday Inn, hosted by hotel manager Edward Davis. He presented each of them with two decks of Holiday Inn playing cards. They also received cards in the mail, including two decks and an autographed book from bridge expert and newspaper columnist Charles Goren.
The article in the Holiday Inn Magazine concluded with the words, “The famous deck that brought about all of the excitement is still at the home of the hostess, each of the perfect hands of cards wrapped with a rubber band.” Today, some 57 years after the event, the whereabouts of that “famous deck” are unknown.
