“April is the cruelest month,” wrote British poet T. S. Eliot in his epic 1922 work, “The Waste Land.” Residents of Kankakee County, especially those living in the county’s northern half, would certainly agree with that statement — over a period of 51 years, from 1912 to 1963, four deadly April tornadoes carved paths of devastation across farms and urban areas. The twisters killed 12 people and injured dozens more.
April 21, 1912
The deadliest of the four April tornadoes first touched down late Sunday afternoon, April 21, 1912, on the Nelson Hulse farm west of Reddick. It demolished the farmhouse and other buildings and claimed the lives of Hulse, his wife and one of their children. A second child was badly injured and later died.
Roaring northeastward, the “cyclone” (as tornadoes were called at that time) destroyed the Reddick depot of the Chicago, Indiana & Southern Railroad and tore apart farm buildings near Union Hill and Bonfield. When it reached Limestone Township, the storm found two more victims.
Mrs. Finette Hawkins and her daughter, Mrs. David Jay, were part of a group returning home from a visit to Kankakee when they spotted the storm approaching. The group sought shelter in a sturdy stone barn on the James Powell farm.
“Without warning,” reported the Kankakee Daily Republican, “the roof was picked up, raised several feet in the air, and crashed down upon them, together with portions of the wall. All were buried under the wreckage.”
Mrs. Jay was killed instantly; her 82-year-old mother was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a nearby house, where she died several hours later. The other people taking refuge in the barn suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The tornado crossed the Kankakee River and flattened a large barn on the Cooper farm, about 3 miles northwest of Bourbonnais, then passed to the north of St. George. The storm’s track, up to this point, had spared towns; it mostly churned across farm fields and destroyed isolated farmhouses and outbuildings.
That would change as the twister found the village of Grant Park squarely in its path. The storm devastated the southern and eastern portions of the community.
“Between 30 and 40 houses are reported wrecked, some being carried a distance of several hundred yards and demolished as they struck the ground in distant fields. While there are no immediate deaths, more than 20 are reported injured, six seriously,” noted the Daily Republican.
One of the injured, a boy named Henry Blanke, later died, becoming the deadly tornado’s seventh victim.
A major economic casualty of the 1912 tornado was Grant Park’s largest industry, the Alonzo Curtis Brick Company. The company’s facility on the south side of the village was devastated, with its buildings turned to piles of rubble. The newspaper account noted that “the awful force of the storm” was illustrated by “12 boxcars loaded with bricks … blown from a railroad sidetrack and overturned.”
The newspaper reported several “freaks of the storm,” such as a red-hot cooking stove that the tornado plucked out of one damaged home and deposited upright in the building next door. Another occurrence involved Grant Park’s German Evangelical Lutheran Church.
“The church was totally destroyed, the building being lifted and hurled to destruction, while the pulpit containing an open Bible … was left in the position it had been during the Sunday morning worship,” observed the Daily Republican.
April 7, 1948
While the powerful 1912 tornado followed a path across the full 36-mile width of Kankakee County, the deadly 1948 storm traced a shorter route. On the late afternoon of April 7, 1948, the twister descended on the Isadore Bertrand farm, about 1½ miles north of Manteno, and traveled about 16 miles before moving across the Indiana state line.
The storm leveled the Bertrand farmhouse and other farm buildings, sparing only a silo and corncrib. The family — Isadore, his wife, and their four children — huddled in the basement of the house and escaped injury.
A neighboring farmer, Zephyr LaMore, described the behavior of the storm: “It aimed at our place,” he told the Kankakee Daily Journal, “and then suddenly it zagged to the right and swept through the Bertrand farm. Then it seemed to swerve to the right and head off for Manteno. It seemed to zig back and forth and then roared into the farm of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Bruckmeier …. All the time the tornado was playing around this area, we thought surely our house would be the next to go.”
Roaring across the Illinois Central railroad tracks and the four-lane Illinois 54 highway (now Illinois 50), the tornado slammed into the Gus Litke service station and restaurant.
“I was servicing a car … when I heard a low, menacing roar and looked across the fields and saw the tornado coming,” he told the Daily Journal.
“Automobiles and trucks seemed to be flying through the air … as if they were matchsticks and everything was a bedlam. When the wind died down, we ran back to our station and restaurant only to find our café in shambles and wreckage stretching out for hundreds of feet east of us.”
Five people who had been in the restaurant suffered injuries and were taken to local hospitals. Three of the victims were related: Mrs. Grace Topping, wife of State Representative Harry Topping, Mrs. Betty Topping Pierce, and Mrs. Anna Topping, all residents of Kankakee.
Miss Betty June Ruscher, a Manteno teenager, and Kenneth LaFine, a truck driver from Kankakee, also were hurt at the restaurant. A sixth person, Manteno farmer Edward Bruckmeier, was injured, but the location where he had suffered his injuries was not listed.
Advancing from Manteno to the vicinity of Grant Park, the storm caused heavy damage to about 20 farms. Tragically, at one of those farms, the tornado killed a couple in their fifties, and at another, fatally injured a 14-year-old boy.
Fred Engleking, 55, and his wife, Bertha, 59, had moved into their farm home north of Grant Park only a month before the tornado struck. Mr. Engleking, recovering from a broken leg, was confined to a wheelchair and unable to seek refuge in the home’s basement.
“When the twister struck the residence,” reported the Daily Journal, “the two farm people were swept out of their home and thrown about two hundred feet south of the house …. It was thought that Mr. Engleking was dead when found. Mrs. Engleking was unconscious when found.” (She died several hours later at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.)
At the nearby Otto LaBarge farm, son Ralph and several other family members took refuge in the basement. The newspaper noted, “The 14-year-old Grant Park High School student apparently was hurtled about in the basement by the tremendous wind since he suffered numerous broken bones …. After the tornado passed, all except Ralph were unhurt.”
