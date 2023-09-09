“April is the cruelest month,” wrote British poet T. S. Eliot in his epic 1922 work, “The Waste Land.” Residents of Kankakee County, especially those living in the county’s northern half, would certainly agree with that statement — over a period of 51 years, from 1912 to 1963, four deadly April tornadoes carved paths of devastation across farms and urban areas. The twisters killed 12 people and injured dozens more.

April 21, 1912

The deadliest of the four April tornadoes first touched down late Sunday afternoon, April 21, 1912, on the Nelson Hulse farm west of Reddick. It demolished the farmhouse and other buildings and claimed the lives of Hulse, his wife and one of their children. A second child was badly injured and later died.

