At 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 1967, the City of Kankakee’s population increased by approximately 4,000 persons, and its land area became 460 acres greater. The neighborhood known for more than one-half century as “West Kankakee” was now officially part of the city (though many people would continue to refer to the area by its historic name).

The area added to the city was bounded on the north by the New York Central Railroad, on the east by Wall Street and on the south by Calista Street (with a southward jog to take in Governor Small Memorial Park). The western border paralleled Roosevelt Avenue from Calista to Station Street (Route 17), then followed Station for about one-half mile to W1790N Road, where it turned north to intersect with the rail line.

Included in the annexation were approximately 1,000 homes, 49 business establishments and three industrial plants. The three industries — the Geo. D. Roper Corp. stove plant, Gould National Battery and the Kankakee Foundry — employed a total of hundreds of workers in the 1960s. Today, the Gould and Roper plant sites are empty, fenced-off fields; the foundry buildings have been repurposed.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

Recommended for you