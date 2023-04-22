Under the heading “ASYLUM CHILDREN,” a small advertisement on Page 3 of the April 10, 1879, Kankakee Gazette likely caught the attention of many readers.

“A company of about twenty children from the New York Juvenile Asylum, from seven to fifteen years of age, will be at the Commercial Hotel, Kankakee, Wednesday morning, April 16, 1879,” declared the ad.

The advertisement informed readers that homes for the children were being sought “with farmers’ families in this and adjoining counties, where they will receive kind treatment, good moral training, and a fair common school education.”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

