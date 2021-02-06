It was just an “old house by the side of the road,” an unremarkable structure, two stories tall with a low-pitched roof. Clad in stucco covered with blue paint that had faded almost completely to gray, it stood empty and forlorn along Route 113N (now Illinois 102), some two miles northwest of Bourbonnais. The house had been there for as long as anyone could remember.
On Oct. 27, 1939, readers of the Kankakee Republican-News were informed, “History has bowed to progress again with the razing of another landmark — one of Kankakee County’s oldest houses. It was the largest home in [the] surrounding territory, populated at that time by a large settlement of farmers from Canada.”
The plain and simple structure alongside Route 113N was, in fact, a house of historic importance — built and inhabited by one of Kankakee County’s first French-Canadian settlers, Dominique Bray. He constructed the house in 1848 or 1849 to replace a large log cabin he had erected shortly after settling here in 1833. Bray had purchased his land (at a price of 25 cents per acre) at the suggestion of Noel LeVasseur, with whom he had been involved in the fur trade for several years. LeVasseur, considered this area’s first Caucasian settler, had settled at “LaPointe” (now Bourbonnais) in 1832.
The newspaper story pointed out that the house “holds more than ordinary interest, for it was originally [built] entirely of materials found on the farm.” In his book, “Legends and Tales of Homeland on the Kankakee,” pioneer historian Burt Burroughs cited construction of the house (“a mansion, if you please, which was the talk of the settlers … far and wide”) as “an interesting example of Bray’s resourcefulness.” He described the process of making bricks for the walls:
“A small pen of rails was built, into which a number of cattle were turned. ... Water was poured on the ground, and the constant tramping of the cattle soon converted the soil into mud of a consistency to be readily moulded into bricks. After the bricks had been thoroughly sun-dried, they were arranged in the form of a kiln and burned, the adjacent timber furnishing an abundance of fuel.”
Mortar for the brick walls was compounded using sand from nearby Davis Creek, and lime derived from locally abundant limestone.
“The limestone was quarried and piled on a platform of dry hickory wood,” related Burroughs, “the whole enclosed with a thick covering of prairie sod and earth, after which the hickory was fired and left to smolder.”
Finishing lumber for Bray’s house, including window frames “four to six inches thick” was “of the finest clear-grained walnut.” The lumber came from a single giant black walnut tree found in the adjoining woods. The tree’s stump measured nearly 4 feet across.
The 1939 Republican-News story concluded with the observation, “The house was the scene of many parties and gatherings in earlier days.” That was something of an understatement — Bray’s house, especially in its early days, was a lively social center for the French-Canadian community. Burroughs wrote that the settlers “accorded him something of the deference and respect shown to a ‘Bourgeois,’ or head man of the old days, and this, in its way, was most pleasing to the master of the new house.”
The first winter after Bray and his large family (wife and 11 children) moved into the new house, they hosted a three-day celebration of the New Year (“Nouvelle Annee”). The party drew a large crowd of young people, as well as “a goodly number of the older people,” Burroughs wrote.
“The youth of the country roundabout, made up a collection of money which they placed in the hands of the host, to be used by him in providing suitable entertainment for the company during the three-days’ celebration.”
Some excerpts from Burroughs’ lengthy description of the party provide the flavor of the event:
“The days … were enlivened by sports common in that day, varied now and then by a wood-chopping contest in which it was not unusual to find some lithe, active, muscular young woman disputing honors with the young men.”
“What savory odors emanated from that backwoods kitchen redolent of saddles of venison, and where, in the glow of the capacious fireplace … the carcasses of wild turkeys were kept slowly revolving until they were beautifully brown. … What a jolly, boisterous assemblage … crowded around that primitive board set in the wilderness home! How the tongues wagged and the eyes sparkled as quip and jest flew right merrily!”
“The tables were then cleared and taken out preparatory to the dance that followed, while the older members of the company gathered before the blazing hearth and smoked. Joe LaTroumaine … tuned his fiddle and as the dancers gathered on the floor, set them off in a cotillion. … For hours they danced and reveled … and for hours, the elders smoked and dozed about the fireplace and dreamed of days that were.”
“While they enjoyed a breathing spell, the dancers called on Dominique to relate tales of his youth, when, as a voyageur, he came first into the great middle west, and many a brave tale he told of adventure and hardship until, at last, his mounting enthusiasm inspired him to sing the songs of the voyageur.”
The house that Dominique Bray built outlived him by almost seven decades. He died Oct. 9, 1871, at the age of 67; the house was demolished in late October 1939, and replaced by a five-room frame residence. The later years of the house’s existence, after the Bray family no longer lived there, had not been kind to it. In his 1923 book, Burroughs described its condition: “It is old, and decrepit, and old-fashioned; very, very much so, just like the memories it treasures.”
