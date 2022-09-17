“The heavens, for what seemed minutes to the panic-stricken people, seemed to rain iron, wooden splinters and other missiles,” wrote a reporter for Kankakee’s Evening Democrat newspaper, describing the effect of a massive explosion just outside the small town of Reddick on June 4, 1907.

The explosion was the culmination of a series of events that began about 4:30 p.m. when the Chicago, Indiana and Southern Railroad’s eastbound freight train No. 91, powered by two locomotives, passed the junction with the Chicago and Alton Railroad, about one-third mile northeast of Reddick depot.

“The head brakeman noticed a car on fire, probably caused by a hotbox,” reported the Democrat. “The next instant, there was a derailment of several cars in the middle section of the train and both engines were brought to a standstill. The car was burning fiercely….Five minutes had not elapsed when there was a deep rumble followed by an explosion. A sheet of flames shot up in the air fully forty feet and nearly the entire train became enveloped in one mass of flames.”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

