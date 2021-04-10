In March 1933, at the depth of the Great Depression, a Kankakee manufacturer received a tall order: to produce, in a little over a month’s time, custom venetian blinds to be installed in every office window of a 66-story New York City skyscraper.
Readers of the Kankakee Republican-News read about the order on March 21, 1933: “The plant of the Mackin Venetian Blind Company, 901 N. Greenwood Ave., is a busy place these days as preparations are being rushed to start production on the largest order for immediate delivery ever given to a manufacturer of venetian blinds. The company ... will furnish all the blinds for the new ... main office building of Rockefeller Center in New York City, more commonly known as Radio City.”
The tall building, which would be occupied by entertainment giant Radio Corporation of America, was scheduled for a May 1 opening. It was the centerpiece of a 22-acre development in midtown Manhattan that would eventually be filled with 19 buildings. Known as the RCA Building from 1933 to 1988, its lower floors housed radio (and later television) studios, while the upper stories were filled with offices.
To fill that “tall order,” the Mackin company would manufacture 5,300 sets of what it termed “the Mackin ‘premier’ blind, considered the most elaborate, lasting, and attractive now manufactured.” Materials needed to construct the blinds consisted of 161 miles of wooden slats, 20 miles of a special chain, and 30 miles of an interwoven cloth tape manufactured only by a factory in Manchester, England.
The Mackin company’s manufacturing facilities consisted of 10,000 square feet on the first and second floors of the American Asphalt Paint Company building (today, Valspar) on the southwest corner of Greenwood Avenue and Fair Street. The company was founded in the late 1920s by Henry J. Mackin, and had been located in the Greenwood Avenue building since 1929.
In its article on the venetian blind order for the Rockefeller Center building, the Republican-News noted, “The most unusual feature of the contract seems to lie in the fact it was secured at a cost considerably higher than those of a dozen competitors.”
Mackin, the company’s president, told the newspaper, “Maintenance cost figures landed the job. We offered high quality and fineness of material, new construction features and low maintenance costs over a period of years.” He claimed that lower expenses for maintenance would save the customer $25,000 over a 20-year period.
Mackin also noted that his company had recently won a contract to furnish blinds for the Reynolds Arcade, a 16-story building in Rochester, New York. He noted that the Reynolds building would be the fourth in Rochester to be fitted with his company’s product.
The venetian blind manufacturer remained in the Greenwood Avenue building through the end of the 1930s; during the 1940s, it was listed in city directories at several location on Schuyler Avenue in Bradley. In 1949, the company relocated its facilities to Momence, where the business would remain through the 1970s.
In 1952, an advertisement for the Mackin Venetian Blind Co. proclaimed “Over 30 Years Experience In The Manufacture and Sale of Custom Made Venetian Blinds.” The company still offered blinds with “Selected Wood Slats,” but also produced products with “Galva Bond Steel” or “Flexalum Aluminum” slats. Also offered were a “selection of colored tapes in both plastic and fabric.”
Company founder Henry J. Mackin remained active in the business, serving as president until his death in 1966 at the age of 76. In addition to his business career, he was also an inventor, holding a U.S. patent granted in 1941, for a type of venetian blind.
