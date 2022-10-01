Charles P. Livingston and Sylvanus Cass Munhall were the last of their kind — the final surviving Civil War veterans in, respectively, Kankakee County and Iroquois County.

Although they were in different Union regiments and fought in different theaters of the Civil War, the two old soldiers had an additional bond — both had “printer’s ink in their blood.” Munhall had worked as a printer before the war, and was a battlefield correspondent for the Chicago Tribune. Livingston spent nearly a half-century as a newspaperman in Kankakee.

Born in Pennsylvania, Charles Livingston spent his early years in New York state. Following the death of his father in 1852, the family relocated to what is now Kankakee County. As a young man, Livingston became an apprentice in the print shop of Kankakee’s first newspaper, the weekly Gazette. When the Civil War broke out, he traded his printer’s apron for a Union Army uniform, returning to New York to enlist in that state’s 100th Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

