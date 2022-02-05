At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 1938, driver Rudolph Schultz was guiding his Kankakee Motor Coach Company bus along Park Drive, just west of Fifth Avenue, when he heard these chilling words:
“Stop right here, hot stuff. This is a stickup. Put ’em up!”
That statement was punctuated by the sound of a gunshot, as the holdup man fired a round from his .32 caliber pistol into the bus floor. Schultz promptly handed over $18 in bills and coins. The robber, a man in his late 20s, jumped off the bus and ran away into the night.
The bus robbery was the first incident in a nearly month-long crime spree committed by what police termed the “hot stuff robbery gang.” In succeeding weeks, the gang would be responsible for more than a dozen armed robberies, car thefts and burglaries in Kankakee.
The next armed holdup took place almost a week later, on the evening of Oct. 13, when a man and woman were robbed while in their parked car off Illinois 113, northwest of Kankakee. Lionel Martin and Ardis Yarding told police that one bandit came up on each side of their car and attempted to open the car doors, which were locked. The man on the driver’s side used the butt of a revolver to smash the glass, ordering the couple, “Come on. Open up. This isn’t funny. This is hot stuff.” The robbers fled after taking Martin’s wallet and Miss Yarding’s purse.
The Kankakee Republican-News report of the incident noted that the description of the man with the gun “fitted exactly that of the lone bandit” who had held up bus driver Schultz on Oct. 8.
The amount of money taken from Martin and Yarding was not reported, but the next two “hot stuff” robberies yielded only small amounts of cold cash.
On Saturday evening, Oct. 15, the holdup men took $1.50 from Vernon Handley and Mae Dauphin, who were parked on Wall Street. A week later, in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, they accosted a lone pedestrian, Howard Caron, on River Street and took $3 from him.
The robbers’ biggest “score” was recorded just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in a garage at the rear of 846 S. Chicago Ave. The victims were Mr. and Mrs. Henry Leavitt and Fred Swannell Sr. Both Leavitt and Swannell were prominent Kankakee businessmen.
“Brandishing weapons and flashlights,” reported the Republican-News, “the two [robbers] drove up in the alley just as Leavitt had pulled into the garage. ... Both bandits appeared extremely nervous and made several threats to shoot the victims if they did not immediately comply with their orders.”
Loot gathered up by the robbers included a wristwatch, wallet and $10 in cash from Swannell, and $5 cash, a wallet, purse and “a plush evening coat” from the Leavitts. The “take” could have been even greater: Henry Leavitt managed to slip off and hide his wristwatch and a diamond ring, while the thieves somehow overlooked valuable rings worn by Mrs. Leavitt.
The biggest item stolen in the incident was Leavitt’s brand-new auto. The robbers herded the Leavitts and Swannell into another automobile in the double garage, threatening to “let them have it” if they moved. One robber left, driving the car the pair had arrived in; the other slipped behind the wheel of Leavitt’s car and backed out into the alley.
Before driving away, he told the robbery victims, “Well, this is some adventure for you. It’s a story to tell your grandchildren. You stay right here in this car for 30 minutes. If you don’t, we’ll come back and fill you full of lead.” As soon as the bandits were out of sight, Leavitt ran into the house and called police.
Two days after the robbery in the Leavitt garage, Kankakee Police Chief L. B. Rogers told a Republican-News reporter that a “break” in the case was near at hand, and an arrest could be expected within 24 hours. The Nov. 3 edition of the Republican-News noted, “The ‘break’ ... came last night when a license number on a car which police had under surveillance, reappeared in town.”
Kankakee Officers Don Bleau and George Bjick, accompanied by Bourbonnais Constable Ray Tousignant, spotted the license plate on a car headed south on Entrance Avenue. They gave chase as the car headed east on Chestnut Street, then south on West Avenue to Court Street, “where they ran it down,” the newspaper reported. “Two men were in the car. The shorter one jumped out and ran. While Bleau grabbed one, Bjick and Tousignant chased the other, and Bjick fired at him when he failed to stop. He vanished up the alley in the darkness.”
The captured suspect was Bernard Laurix, 24, of Chicago, one of three brothers with lengthy police records. The second man was identified as Bernard’s older brother Frank, 29, who was arrested at his house, 420 N. Union Ave., in Kankakee. A third Laurix brother, Joseph, 28, was being sought in Chicago for questioning.
Searching the car chased down by Kankakee police, and a garage located behind Frank Laurix’s house, authorities recovered a great deal of the loot taken in armed robberies, burglaries and other thefts attributed to the “hot stuff robbery gang.” Items taken in the Swannell and Leavitt robbery were found in the car, along with a .32 caliber revolver. The garage yielded jewelry, household goods and numerous automotive parts and accessories “stripped” from cars.
Bernard and Frank Laurix, both of whom were out on parole from the Joliet State Penitentiary, were indicted on Nov. 15 by a Kankakee County Grand Jury for grand larceny and robbery with a gun. No further mention was made in newspaper stories of the third brother, Joseph, who apparently had not been involved in the Kankakee crimes.
Although Bernard and Frank Laurix had been indicted, they did not go to trial due to a lengthy illness of Circuit Judge W. R. Hunter. Instead, the two men were returned to the state penitentiary at Joliet as parole violators.
