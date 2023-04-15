Many Journal readers are likely familiar with the Biblical story of the “plague of locusts” that Moses called down upon the Egyptians. The hordes of insects “invaded all Egypt and settled down in every area of the country in great numbers. … They covered all the ground until it was black.”

Few, if any, of those readers, however, are familiar with a huge invasion of insects that plagued one Kankakee neighborhood almost a century ago and raised fears the entire city would fall victim to the pests. The invading creature, in this case, was not the locust, but Periplaneta americana, the common American cockroach.

“Cockroaches Threaten to Swarm City. Conditions Unbelievable Near Quarry on West Side,” declared a front-page headline in the Kankakee Daily Republican on Sept. 13, 1928. “A person cannot imagine the plight of residents in the vicinity of North Entrance Avenue and Oak Street unless one goes down in that neighborhood at night,” wrote a reporter who “visited the district in company with city officials who are striving to eradicate the pests.”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

Recommended for you