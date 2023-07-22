During World War II, thousands of long-distance romances were carried on between soldiers overseas and their love interests back home in America. The medium that helped keep the romances alive was the old-fashioned “love letter,” delivered via the military mail system and the U.S. Post Office.

The letters that arrived every week or 10 days at 405 S. Chicago Avenue in Kankakee, the home of Gertrude Pilotte, were unusual — while those letters conveyed the expected romantic words, they were contained in colorfully illustrated envelopes. The sender was Charlie “Bing” Brigham, an enlisted man in the U.S. Army Air Corps, whom Miss Pilotte had met in early 1943 while he was stationed at Chanute Airfield in Rantoul.

Brigham, a native of Marlborough, Mass., was a self-taught artist (he didn’t attend art school until after the war) whose prewar artwork consisted of cartoons and drawings for his high school yearbook. After meeting Gertrude, however, he employed his artistic talent as a way to win her affections.

