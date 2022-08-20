Maternity B.V.M. Church was already a half-century old by the time this photo was taken in the early 1900s. The old church cemetery, to the right of the building, has burials dating to 1842. In 1887, the present Maternity cemetery was opened in what is now the Briarcliff subdivision.
The Rev. Isadore Lebel was "a man with a plan" who became pastor of Maternity B.V.M. parish in 1854. Although he had moved on to do missionary work by the time the new church was complete, he "came home" after his death in 1871 to be buried in the cemetery next to the church.
The relationship of Maternity church to the College of St. Viator is apparent in this view looking eastward on College Avenue, probably taken before 1910. The building to the right is Marsile Hall (now Olivet's Burke Administration Building) which was erected soon after the 1906 fire that destroyed most of the St. Viator College buildings.
The church at Cap St. Ignace, Quebec, is believed to be the model upon which Maternity B.V.M. church is based. The Bourbonnais church interior is simpler in design, with a lower roof line and the absence of the two angled towers at the front corners of the Quebec structure.
This old postcard shows the interior of the church at Cap St. Ignace. Although the arched ceiling is higher and more ornate than that of Maternity church, the distinctive balconies at either side are similar.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
The interior of the Bourbonnais church is shown in this 1969 photo, which clearly depicts one of its most notable features: the long balconies extending along either side.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Quebec Tourism
The Rev. Isadore Lebel was “a man with a plan” ... a plan for a new church building to serve the Catholic parish of Maternity B.V.M. in the settlement of Bourbonnais Grove. When Father Lebel assumed duties as pastor on Nov. 3, 1854, the nearly 100 families in the parish had been without a church building for more than a year.
The original Maternity B.V.M. church, a 110-foot by 50-foot wood-framed structure, had burned to the ground in September 1853. The frame church had been built in 1847 to replace the settlement’s first Catholic house of worship, a small log structure known as the church of St. Leo. The log church had been erected in 1841.
Like many of his parishioners, Father Lebel had been born in Canada. The plan that he brought to Bourbonnais Grove reflected the church architecture of his native Quebec Province. It is believed to be based upon a church in Cap St. Ignace, located on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, a short distance downstream from Quebec City.
“If one were to journey to visit Cap St. Ignace...the striking similarity of that church to the Maternity B.V.M. structure would convince the visitor that the builders followed a very definite pattern of their mother church,” wrote Adrien M. Richard in “The Village,” his 1975 history of Bourbonnais.
Although Father Lebel had a plan, he did not have the funds needed to construct the new church.
“Efforts at fundraising became progressively difficult,” Richard noted. “Finally, several parishioners took it upon themselves to begin construction with volunteer labor. The task was difficult. Stone was drawn from neighboring river beds and quarries, and hauling through muddy dirt roads with oxen-drawn carts would have discouraged the stoutest heart.”
Construction work was probably begun some time in 1855 or 1856, and not completed until 1858, “but the shelter of the church was used long before its dedication,” wrote Richard. Along the way, several changes to the building plan were made: “...the plans for luxurious embellishments had to be abandoned, and eventually the structure itself was cut back twenty feet, while the apex of the sanctuary was lowered in order to hasten the completion date.”
Comparing views of the Quebec church to the completed Bourbonnais building, the most noticeable differences are the lowered roofline, and the elimination of the angled towers at the front corners (probably among the “luxurious embellishments” that were abandoned). The Bourbonnais steeple/bell tower is much simpler than its Quebec counterpart.
The church interiors differ somewhat as well: the lowered roofline of Maternity B.V.M. resulted in an arched ceiling that is flatter and less ornate than that of the Cap St. Ignace church. One distinctive common element of the two churches, however, is the long balconies extending along both sides of the church.
In 1857, while the church building was still under construction, the Rev. Alexis Mailloux arrived from Quebec to assume the duties as pastor. Among his accomplishments at Maternity would be the founding of what would become another Bourbonnais institution: Notre Dame Academy. In 1860, he brought three Sisters of the Congregation of Notre Dame from Montreal to open a school for girls in Bourbonnais.
Only a few years after the girls’ school was founded, a new Maternity B.V.M. pastor, Father Jacques Cote asked the Montreal-based Clerics of St. Viator to send a priest and teaching brothers to Bourbonnais in order to open a school for boys in the village. In September 1865, the Rev. Peter Beaudoin and Brothers Jean Baptiste Bernard and Augustin Martel arrived in Bourbonnais and opened a school that would soon become still another community institution: the College of St. Viator (now Olivet Nazarene University).
Father Beaudoin became the first Viatorian priest to serve as pastor of Maternity B.V.M. Although the College of St. Viator closed its doors in 1939, the Clerics of St. Viator continue to this day to perform pastoral duties for the church.
In the years since the stone church opened its doors, the tiny village of Bourbonnais has dramatically grown and changed, but Maternity B.V.M.—with what Adrien Richard describes as its “simple but impressive architecture”—continues as a vital symbol of the community’s rich heritage, and celebrates 175 years this weekend.
