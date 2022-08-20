The Rev. Isadore Lebel was “a man with a plan” ... a plan for a new church building to serve the Catholic parish of Maternity B.V.M. in the settlement of Bourbonnais Grove. When Father Lebel assumed duties as pastor on Nov. 3, 1854, the nearly 100 families in the parish had been without a church building for more than a year.

The original Maternity B.V.M. church, a 110-foot by 50-foot wood-framed structure, had burned to the ground in September 1853. The frame church had been built in 1847 to replace the settlement’s first Catholic house of worship, a small log structure known as the church of St. Leo. The log church had been erected in 1841.

Like many of his parishioners, Father Lebel had been born in Canada. The plan that he brought to Bourbonnais Grove reflected the church architecture of his native Quebec Province. It is believed to be based upon a church in Cap St. Ignace, located on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, a short distance downstream from Quebec City.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

Recommended for you