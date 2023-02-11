After years of controversy over the location and development of an all-weather airport for the community, the Kankakee Valley Airport Authority selected a new site for the facility. On Nov. 24, 1959, the agency announced that it had chosen a 600-acre plot of land just south of the city.

Almost 18 months later, on May 18, 1961, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the new airport site. The ceremony, reported the Daily Journal, “climaxed more than four years of work by the authority since it was created by a special election on March 23, 1957.”

Earthmoving began in earnest on May 25, 1961, as bulldozers started shaping the site into a modern, all-weather airport. Gallagher Asphalt Co. of Thornton, with a winning bid of $282,415 had been awarded the contract to develop the 2,900-foot by 75-foot main runway, taxiways, roads and parking lots, lighting, and other necessary amenities. A separate contract to construct the airport’s hangar and office building, at a price of $97,443, was awarded to a Northbrook firm.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

