A new era for Kankakee moviegoers began on May 2, 1931, when the city’s first “movie palace” opened its doors. Although not as extravagantly and exotically decorated as such contemporary “palaces” as the Chicago Theatre, the Fox in St. Louis, the Oriental in Milwaukee or even the Rialto in nearby Joliet, the Paramount Theatre was the most ornate movie venue ever seen in Kankakee.
The walls and soaring ceiling of its 1,200-seat auditorium were decorated in the Art Deco style, covered with complex painted designs; intricate plaster plaques and cornices with stenciled motifs were displayed in the lobby and hallways and shimmering chandeliers lighted the lobby and auditorium. Glazed terra-cotta tiles with raised Art Deco designs covered the front of the theater and its connected apartment and retail store building.
“Everyone who attended the theatre opening were pleased with the beauty of the building and its furnishings,” reported the Kankakee Daily Republican on May 3. The crowd that filled the theater heard a speech by Mayor Louis Beckman, then settled down to enjoy the evening’s feature film, “Skippy,” featuring child star Jackie Cooper (who would be, at age 9, the youngest person ever nominated for an Oscar as Best Actor. Cooper didn’t win, but the film’s director, Norman Taurog, collected an Oscar as Best Director.)
By the time the new “movie palace” opened, the number of downtown Kankakee theaters had dwindled to four: the Majestic, the Luna and the new Paramount, all on Schuyler Avenue, and the Lyric on East Avenue. Gone were once-familiar names, such as the Arcade Opera House, the Princess, the Chateau, the Royal, the Gaiety, the Court and the La Petite.
In 1935, one of those closed theaters reopened under a slightly-changed name. The La Petite, located at 225 E. Court, came back to life on March 5, 1935; on its marquee was the theater’s new name: “Le Petit.” A short article in the Kankakee Republican-News explained why the name had been revised: “After all these years it has been discovered that the name La Petite ... was incorrect since the word theater in the French language is a masculine noun. Therefore, the use of the demonstrative ‘la’ is incorrect as is the final ‘e’ of the name. Henceforth, the name will be Le Petit.”
Unfortunately, both the new name and the theater it identified disappeared in a few years.
In the 1930s, the “talkies” had swept live vaudeville performances out of theaters; in the 1950s and 1960s, a new “at home” entertainment option — television — devastated movie theater attendance. In 1950, only 9% of American households owned a television set; by 1960, the number of TV-owning households had jumped to 87%, and by 1970, 95 out of every 100 U.S. households had a set.
Theater operators fought back with such new formats as widescreen Cinemascope and 3D films, but it was a losing battle. In 1957, the Majestic’s screen went dark; the Luna struggled to draw audiences until late 1970, when it shutdown.
A new theater opened in July 1967, not in downtown Kankakee, but in the Meadowview Shopping Center. The 840-seat Meadowview Theatre offered an up-to-date design and plenty of free parking.
Three years later, downtown lost one theater (the Luna), but gained another, the Town Cinema. The Town Cinema wasn’t actually “new”— it occupied a remodeled portion of the former Majestic Theatre at 160 N. Schuyler Ave. One notable film screened at the Town Cinema took place “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.” Entitled “Star Wars,” the 1977 “space opera” spawned a series of 11 (so far, but still counting) related films.
By 1988, Kankakee’s 1931 “movie palace,” the Paramount, was showing its age; its managing firm announced it would not renew its lease on the theater. A search for a new company to manage the Paramount instead found a buyer: Classic Cinemas, based in Downer’s Grove.
Classic Cinemas, which specializes in purchasing and restoring older theater properties. bought the Paramount on July 1, 1988 ... then closed it for five months to renovate and redecorate the theater. In 1990, an addition was erected to house four smaller auditoriums. Between 1992 and 1995, local painter Gary Reynolds restored the walls and ceiling of the main auditorium to their original appearance.
The year 1990 saw a number of changes to the local theater scene. Northfield Square, the area’s first enclosed shopping mall, opened in August, with a multi-screen movie theater (Cinemark Movies 10) as one of its anchor tenants and Classic Cinemas acquired the Meadowview Theatre, which had three auditoriums (in 2021, an addition with four more screens was opened). Since there was no room for expanding the Town Cinema at its downtown location, Classic Cinemas closed that theater in early 1991.
