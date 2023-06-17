It was a huge birthday party … not just the biggest in a lifetime, but the most gigantic in a whole century!

In fact, that was the reason for the celebration: the one-hundredth birthday of Kankakee. For a week of event-packed days, from June 21 through June 27, 1953, Kankakeeans and throngs of visitors “partied hard.”

They lined the streets for massive parades that stretched for as long as 20 city blocks, promenaded at a gala Centennial Ball and old-fashioned square dances, ransacked attics for period clothing to wear and “old-timey” items to display in store windows, climbed aboard school buses to tour the community’s historical landmarks and gathered at the Kankakee County Historical Society’s Museum for dedication of a Centennial Room addition and the sealing of a time capsule (to be opened in June 2053).

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

