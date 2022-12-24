Several months ago, Kankakee resident Richard Schneider made an interesting discovery while viewing some family photos from the 1930s. One image showed three young adults posed atop a massive fallen tree trunk.

Visible beneath the trunk was a mangled remnant of a wrought iron fence; next to the trunk was the part of the photo that Schneider found most interesting: an undamaged fence section.

The structure in the photo bore a close resemblance to several iron fence sections lying on the Kankakee riverbank near Schneider’s home, just south of Baker Creek. The sections on the Schneider property appeared to be identical in size and style to the one visible in the photo.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

Recommended for you