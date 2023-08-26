The 600 block of Stratford Drive East in Bourbonnais presents a look at both the past and the future of Bourbonnais. On the west side of the street, behind a tall chain-link fence, construction is under way for a new gathering space, the Bourbonnais Community Campus. On the east side of the street, two buildings dating back to the year 1837 stand on an approximately one-acre tract filled with trees, bushes and colorful flower beds.

That tract, the Adrien M. Richard Historic Preserve, surrounds two restored historical structures, the George R. Letourneau Home Museum, opened in 1986, and the Bourbonnais Grove Log Schoolhouse, opened in November 2022. Both buildings were constructed 186 years ago, originally on sites farther east alongside the pioneer and Native American trail that is now Main Street in Bourbonnais.

The Letourneau Home, which serves as a museum and the meeting place for the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, was the first restoration project undertaken by the historical society. In mid-1986, it was moved to the Stratford Drive site from its original location about one-half mile to the east. An intensive, months-long renovation effort allowed the historic home to open for visitors in late fall.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

