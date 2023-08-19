As you approach the building at 698 Stratford Drive East in Bourbonnais along its flower-lined walkway, you are moving back in time. When you set foot on the small front porch of the white-painted Greek-Revival-style house, you suddenly find yourself transported back to the year 1837. You are about to enter the George R. Letourneau Home Museum, the oldest surviving house in Kankakee County.

Today, that building is home to the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society and is open as a museum of Bourbonnais history. When it was built by an unidentified pioneer 186 years ago, the house was located approximately one-half mile to the east (at what is now 261 N. Main Street). It was an unusual construction for the time; instead of logs, it was built of lumber sawn from trees in the surrounding grove. The house was alongside a pioneer trail that is now Illinois Route 102/North Main Street.

On Aug. 12, 1852, a French-Canadian farmer and businessman named George R. Letourneau purchased the house, which he referred to as a “pioneer structure.” For the next three decades, it would be home to the growing Letourneau family. Dr. James Paul, in his book “Four Walking Tours of Historic Bourbonnais, Illinois,” noted that “To accommodate their family of eleven children and one grandson, George and Elodie Letourneau remodeled the two-story house in Greek Revival style in the 1860s.”

