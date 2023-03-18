Some 30 years from now — on June 26, 2053 — Kankakee officials will open a gift to the community that has been packed away since 1953. The gift will be a large metal “time capsule” full of memorabilia from Kankakee’s 1953 Centennial, a week-long party celebrating the 100th birthday of the county and its largest city.

The time capsule is buried beneath the floor of the Kankakee County Museum’s Centennial Room, capped by a circular bronze plaque bearing the message, “Not to be opened before June 26, 2053. Below this plaque are messages, pictures, and historical records from Kankakee County citizens, with best wishes to our friends and descendants. Sealed June 26, 1953. Kankakee Centennial.”

During the month of June 1953, newspaper articles reminded local residents, organizations, churches and businesses to submit materials for placement in the time capsule. “Individuals may place snapshot-size pictures in the capsule with a message on the back for a fee of 50 cents,” noted the Kankakee Daily Journal on June 12.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

