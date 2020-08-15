On a spring afternoon in 1954, 10-year-old Paul Hendrickson braked his maroon J.C. Higgins bicycle to a stop in front of a large, low-slung building with overhanging eaves, located where Harrison Avenue meets the Kankakee River.
The building, where he paused in his ride that day, was one of Kankakee’s largest houses, designed more than a half-century earlier by an up-and-coming Chicago architect named Frank Lloyd Wright. The house had been commissioned by a wealthy young couple, B. Harley Bradley and his wife, Anna. By 1954, though, the building was no longer a residence — it had been converted to a restaurant called “Yesteryear.”
Hendrickson, who lived five blocks to the north on Harrison Avenue, was awed by the Bradley House, which has been called “the house than changed the face of American architecture.”
The impression that Wright’s creation made on young Paul Hendrickson was a lasting one that resulted, some 65 years later, in a new biography of the architect, entitled “Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright.” Published in late 2019, it is the sixth book written by Hendrickson, a former Washington Post reporter and prolific writer of magazine articles.
“I’ve long felt projects find their authors, and not the reverse, and that often enough the finding can be a half-aware thing traveling on for years — or decades. ... I think Frank Lloyd Wright and this book found me circa late 1953 and early 1954,” he wrote in the Wright volume’s “Essay on Sources.”
Noting that the Bradley House is said to be “the first Frank Lloyd Wright house that looks like a Frank Lloyd Wright house,” he continues, “But I had no clue of that then. I wonder if I’d even heard the name ‘Frank Lloyd Wright.’ I was just a Catholic kid on my three-speed, gazing over at the thing he’d made, a little afraid of it, terribly pulled to it.”
Hendrickson treats Wright’s creative, colorful, and often troubled life (his architectural career spanned more than 70 years) in 523 pages of text organized into what he calls “selected pockets” or “storytelling boxes.” Declaring that the book is not a Wright biography in the conventional sense, the author states, “The aim is to move the narrative backward and forward in time, through these non-linear pockets, or storytelling boxes, trying not to confuse you, while also taking things in a general chronological direction and arc from east to west.”
One of those “storytelling boxes,” the book’s prologue, establishes the “Plagued by Fire” theme of the book’s title: the horrifying events of August 15, 1914, when a demented household employee murdered seven people at Taliesin, Wright’s Wisconsin home, then set fire to the house.
The fire theme is reflected in another of the “boxes,” the chapter devoted to the B. Harley Bradley House and its history. That fire, on January 6, 2006, broke out in the building’s attic, and came close to destroying more than a year of intensive work to restore the house to its former glory. The restoration work, directed by owner/architect Gaines Hall and his wife Sharon, resumed after the fire and was essentially completed by 2008.
The 2006 fire was only the most recent of the tragic events associated with the house on Harrison. In 1912, the Bradleys traded their Kankakee home for a farm in Iowa; two years later, B. Harley Bradley committed suicide due to financial problems. In 1985, the building was boarded up after the restaurant it housed went bankrupt. In 1987, Kankakee businessman Stephen Small — who had purchased the house and had begun restoring it — was kidnapped and murdered.
The fully restored B. Harley Bradley House was acquired in 2010 by a non-profit organization, Wright In Kankakee, which signed a ten-year, no interest purchase contract with the Halls. A successful decade-long fundraising campaign allowed the $1.7 million purchase price to be paid in full earlier this year. Since 2010, the Bradley House has been open for tours by individuals and groups, hosting visitors from across the United States and from many foreign countries.
In March 2020, Paul Hendrickson was scheduled to “come home to Kankakee” to discuss his new book at the Bradley House. The Covid 19 pandemic forced cancellation of the March event, which has been tentatively rescheduled for October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!