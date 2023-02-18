In the early 1900s, two institutions — the Notre Dame Convent boarding school for girls and St. Viator College for young men — gave the village of Bourbonnais a reputation as the area’s educational center. The two schools were a source of great pride for the approximately 600 residents of the tiny, picturesque town.

That community pride was severely wounded on the evening of Feb. 21, 1906, when a raging fire roared through the college’s row of interconnected classroom, residence and chapel buildings. Only the school’s separate gymnasium and dining hall building was spared. The nearby Maternity BVM Church also escaped damage.

When the fire was detected about 8 p.m. on the third floor of the residence section, few people were in the building — most of the students and faculty were in the gymnasium, attending a basketball game.

