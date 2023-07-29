“The calm of a perfect December night was broken at 1:45 this morning by the screech of a locomotive, followed by the clang of the fire bell,” reported the Kankakee Daily Gazette on Saturday, Dec. 8, 1900.

Under the headline, “Fire Destroys a Church,” the Gazette told readers that a railroad switching crew, working at the Troup & Co. lumber yard at East Avenue and Oak Street, “discovered smoke ascending in the sky, lighted by a full moon, from the steeple of the German Catholic Church.” The church, formally named St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, was located two blocks to the west, at Washington Avenue and Oak Street.

When firefighters arrived moments after the alarm was sounded, they found “smoke was pouring from every crevice,” and the church’s interior was “a mass of flames.” Fire Chief Irvin W. Powell ordered his men out of the building, directing them to confine the fire to the church building and prevent it from spreading to the parochial school and convent located just to the south.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

