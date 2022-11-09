Kankakee Kiwanis Club members will be on the air on Veterans Day Friday selling Kiwanis peanuts to benefit local children and American troops overseas.

The peanut radiothon can be heard over WVLI, 92.7; and WIVR (River Country) 101.7 and 106.7. To donate peanuts to the troops, call 815-939-3388 for WVLI and 800-656-1017 for River Country.

The sale runs from 7 to 9 a.m. and is part of the annual peanut sale for the club.

