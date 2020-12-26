KANKAKEE — The Winter Warmth and All God’s Children Must Have Shoes programs of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club helped hundreds of local needy children for the holidays.
The programs are longtime local Christmas traditions, though organizers say keeping them alive in the year of COVID was not easy.
Winter Warmth provides new coats to children in the Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Bradley school districts. This year, Kiwanis distributed 215 new coats. All God’s Children Must Have Shoes provides shoes to children in the same districts. This year, Kiwanis distributed 193 vouchers for new pairs of shoes.
The Kiwanis budget for the two programs exceeds $10,000. Major funding comes from the annual sale of peanuts and gummy bears in the fall. This year, because traditional street sales weren’t possible, Kiwanis sold cases of nuts and gummies to businesses instead. President Sandy Knight said the Kiwanis board decided to go ahead with the projects because school officials told club members the need was great.
In both projects, the children receiving the gifts are identified by school social workers. The coats were delivered to the schools by Kiwanian Mary Thomson, who has headed Winter Warmth for about a decade.
“When I talk with teachers, they always tell me the kids are thrilled with their new coats,” she said. “... One child said that since he had a new coat, he could give his gloves to his mom, because she doesn’t have any.”
The Winter Warmth program was an original project of the Junior League, but when that service club disbanded, Kiwanis took it up. Thomson has headed it ever since.
All God’s Children Must Have Shoes was also the project of another club. It was run for many years by the Telephone Pioneers, retirees of the phone company. But in the digital age, the ranks of former telephone switchboard operators have shrunk.
Kiwanis had gradually assumed the project over the last five years and now runs it completely. Traditionally, the students board buses and head to a department store to be fitted for shoes. But in the year of the pandemic, the buses and grouped students posed a health concern.
Instead, the club issued vouchers, for $30, to be used only for a children’s pair of shoes. The vouchers are good at Kohl’s through Feb. 15. Rather than a group bus, parents or guardians will now be responsible for bringing their children to the store and redeeming the voucher. Kiwanians Nicole Smolkovich, John Crevier and Patty High devised the details of the vouchers to come up with a safe way to distribute the shoes.
Kohl’s participation is important. They patiently fit the shoes on children. The child is allowed to pick out their shoes. If they desire a boot for their feet in winter, that’s fine. It was a project that began 49 years ago at the Ted’s Shoes in downtown Kankakee and then moved to Sears. Both have now closed locally.
Other groups and donations help. The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley donated $1,400 toward the shoes and also created and printed the vouchers for the children. Bombas donated two pairs of socks for each child through a grant written by Kiwanian Kelly Myers. The Women of the Moose have supported the program for many years.
Kankakee Rotary helps with the Winter Warmth program. Several local residents and businesses contributed, including CSL Behrin, First & Peoples Bank & Trust Co., David Robinson, Municipal Bank, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Network for Good and Mary Thomson. Several Kiwanians also donate jackets to the program.
