KANKAKEE — The Kiwanis Club of Kankakee has awarded six $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors from Kankakee County.
Seniors from any high school in the county, either public or private, were eligible. The scholarships are based on academic achievement, service in school and the community, and the selection of a career that benefits children as the mission of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world.
This year’s winners are:
• Luke Whalen of Herscher High School, the son of Michael and Jill Whalen. He plans to study nursing at the University of St. Francis.
• KeMia Smith of Kankakee High School, the daughter of Ronald and Keisha Smith. She plans to study chemistry at the University of Illinois. She hopes to be a role model in a science career for other students of color.
• Olivia Ruder of Herscher High School, the daughter of David and Valerie Ruder. She plans to study nursing at Purdue. She hopes to work in intensive care and become a nurse anesthetist.
• Madyson Rogers of Herscher High School, the daughter of Daryl and Jenny Rogers. She plans to study exercise science at Olivet Nazarene University and then go to graduate school for occupational therapy.
• Sarah Lanoue of Kankakee High School, the daughter of Edward and Pamela Lanoue. She plans to purse music education at Western Illinois and to teach general music as well as musical theater.
• Paiton Cordes of Herscher High School, the daughter of Todd and Gina Cordes. She plans to study nursing at Olivet. She hopes to become a labor and delivery nurse.
Funds for the scholarships come from the club’s annual peanut sale, the only local fundraiser for Kiwanis.
Kiwanis has also sent certificates to the winners of its high school leadership and eighth-grade achievement competitions. Winners are named by the schools. Typically, the awards are made at a banquet, but this year the banquets were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Not every school named a winner this year, again, because of the coronavirus. Those winners that were named, included these students in the leadership competition:
• Bishop McNamara: Jocelyn Clodi as female leader, Max O’Connor as male leader and Trey Trevino in music.
• Manteno: Hasmik Nazarians as female leader, Jackson DeRose as male leader and Riley Lingo in music.
• St. Anne: Grace A.Langellier as female leader, Brooks Schoon as male leader and Megan Stegall in music.
• Grant Park: Rylee Panozzo as female leader, Christian Nietfeldt as male leader and Madelyn Dickson in music.
• Momence: Mary Lynn Hoeksma as female leader, Trenton Joseph Wills as male leader and Melissa Ruth Cooke in music.
• Herscher: Olivia Ruder as female leader, Luke Whalen as male leader and Audrey Hopper in music.
• Grace Christian: Cindy Doty as female leader, Reed Denault as male leader and Kayla Walters in music.
The eighth-grade student achievement award winners named by participating schools were Meghan Blake at St. Paul Lutheran, Catelyn Adams and Leah Bragg at Faith Baptist, Madison James at the Lincoln Cultural Center and Tara Depoister at St. George.
Kiwanis continues to meet electronically twice a month through Zoom. For information on the club, go to kkiwanis.org.
