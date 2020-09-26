BOURBONNAIS — With the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Kiwanis Club weren’t able to hit the street corners in September for its Kiwanis Peanut Day fundraiser for local children’s charities.
To make up the difference, the nonprofit organization has partnered with Chicago Dough Pizza in Bourbonnais.
Available now through October, you can order the “Pizza and Peanuts” Special for carry-out or delivery, which includes two medium one-topping Chicago Dough pizzas plus a case of Kiwanis Honey Roast Peanuts or Black Forest Gummy bears.
“We know Kiwanis does a lot of good things for kids, like scholarships and warm coats and gloves in the winter,” said Tim Gordon, owner of Chicago Dough. “They needed a way to continue to raise money for those things, so we got together and got creative.”
The two pizzas are at a special price of $20, and customers can choose a case of 100 half-ounce bags of peanuts or 50 1.5-ounce bags of gummies for an additional $50 donation to Kiwanis. Half-cases of each are available for $30.
“We’re grateful to have Chicago Dough as a partner in this extraordinary year,” said Brent Davis, Kiwanis Club president. “We hope people will order ‘Pizza and Peanuts’ to help us to make up what we would normally sell on the streets and to help us continue to give back to our local kids.”
To place an order, call 815-933-0300, or go to chicagodough.com. When ordering, designate that you want the “Pizza and Peanuts” Special and choose the full or half case of either peanuts or gummies.
