U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, whose district includes Iroquois County, is lashing out at President Donald Trump for pulling troops from Syria, which paved the way for Turkey’s offensive against America’s Kurdish allies.
In a series of tweets this week, Kinzinger, R-Channahon, praised the Kurds, saying they have stood with the United States in fighting ISIS.
“They never imagined the toll (of more than 10,000) lives lost, but they willingly fought,” said Kinzinger, a member of the Wisconsin National Guard who has flown missions in Iran and Afghanistan. “They defended their lands and the lands of Christians and Muslims alike. They faced ISIS directly, and yesterday, they were abandoned and (Trump) failed to fulfill his promise to destroy ISIS.”
The 50 American troops who had been stationed in Syria prevented a Turkish attack, Kinzinger said.
“The America I love is capable of a much higher calling. This is a failure. God bless the Kurds,” the congressman said.
Unlike many of his GOP colleagues, Kinzinger, who did not support Trump in the 2016 election, has criticized the president from time to time. So far, the congressman has yet to draw one of Trump’s Twitter attacks.
In the last couple days, Kinzinger has given interviews on CNN and MSNBC denouncing Trump’s decision to withdraw.
In one of the interviews, Kinzinger took exception to Trump’s statement that the Kurds did not help the United States in the Normandy invasion during World War II.
“How do you compete with that logic? The Kurdish folks were not involved in Normandy. Sorry about that. A lot of people weren’t involved in Normandy that we can be friends with,” Kinzinger said.
Compared to the more than 10,000 Kurdish lives lost in the battle against ISIS, the United States has lost 17 in direct combat, he said.
“They have been involved in fighting ISIS on behalf of the United States of America,” Kinzinger told CNN. “They were very determined to work with us.”
Trump’s decision was after a phone call Sunday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey says it is invading Kurdish areas of Syria to stop a Kurdish terrorist group from continuing attacks in Turkey.
Trump has long said he wanted to end American’s involvement in wars in the Middle East.
“I don’t know how the president who claims he is the toughest president ever would do such a weak move like this,” Kinzinger said on CNN.
