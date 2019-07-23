U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger performs a balancing act: Distance himself from President Donald Trump’s rhetoric yet avoid alienating his Republican base that overwhelmingly approves of the president.
Last week, Kinzinger, R- Channahon, whose district includes Iroquois County, took to social media to blast Trump for tweeting that four congresswomen of color should “go back” where they come from. Three of them were born in the United States; the other came to the U.S. as a child from Somalia.
While Trump’s tweets sparked outrage, most Republican congressmen were careful not to chastise the president for his language.
A day after Trump’s tweets, Kinzinger denounced them.
“What the President tweeted this weekend was wrong, and does nothing but further divide us,” Kinzinger said in a statement posted to Twitter. “We can and should debate the ideas and argue over different policies. But to denigrate those you disagree with, especially like this, is not reflective of the high honor and responsibility that the office of the President carries.”
As with most of his messages against Trump’s rhetoric, Kinzinger, who was born in Kankakee, took journalists to task for noting the “supposed silence” in reaction to the president’s tweets. In doing so, he said, the media place “way too much value on who says what on Twitter.”
“To respond to everything the President says, just to appease the masses, would be a full-time job and not particularly beneficial to the people I represent (in the 16th Congressional District),” Kinzinger said. “They know where I stand, they know I have said time and again that I strongly disagree with the President on tone and his use of Twitter, and they know where my moral compass points.”
Later in the week, Kinzinger reacted to the “send her back” chants at a North Carolina rally when Trump spoke about one of the congresswomen.
“I deeply disagree with the extreme left & have been disgusted by their tone. I woke up today equally disgusted — chants like “send her back” are ugly, wrong & would send chills down the spines of our Founding Fathers. This ugliness must end, or we risk our great union.”
Trump later told reporters he disagreed with the chant.
Kinzinger joined most Republicans in voting against a resolution condemning Trump for his tweets.
He told an Ottawa radio station that the resolution was about exacting “revenge.”
“Eventually, there has to be an understanding on both sides that you can’t win everything; politics is not zero sum,” the congressman said.
During the 2016 election season, Kinzinger condemned Trump for “fourth-grade” tweets and rhetoric. A day after the election, he said he did not vote for Trump, but declined to reveal who got his vote, other than to say it wasn’t Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Nationwide, more than 90 percent of Republicans approve of Trump. Representing a solidly GOP district, Kinzinger often notes that he agrees with most of the president’s policies.
Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, whose district includes Kankakee County, denounced Trump’s tweets.
“The American people cannot and will not be fooled. I stand with the majority of Americans who know that President Trump’s tweets are un-American,” she tweeted last week.
