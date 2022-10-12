...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west
winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8
feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
King Middle School fifth grade gifted students Ericka Garcia, left, Seliyah McKinstry, center, and Alexandra Arocha pose with their playhouse, constructed as part of their Genius Hour project, after delivering it to a preschool class at the YWCA in Kankakee.
A preschooler at the YWCA plays inside the playhouse created by King Middle School fifth grade gifted students Ericka Garcia, top center, Seliyah McKinstry and Alexandra Arocha as part of their Genius Hour project.
King Middle School fifth grade gifted students Seliyah McKinstry, right, Alexandra Arocha, top center, and Ericka Garcia, assemble their playhouse they created for a preschool class at the YWCA in Kankakee. The trio constructed the playhouse, complete with a working door, windows, mail slot, escape tunnel and more, as part of their Genius Hour project in Christopher Shoup's class.
King Middle School fifth grade gifted students Alexandra Arocha, left, Ericka Garcia, center, and Seliyah McKinstry watch as a YWCA preschooler admires the welcome sign on the playhouse they constructed as part of their Genius Hour project.
Three fifth grade students from King Middle School shared their genius with a YWCA preschool class — Genius Hour, that is.
Students Alexandra Arocha, Ericka Garcia and Seliyah McKinstry are all in Christopher Shoup’s gifted class. In this class, Shoup holds Genius Hour, which is dedicated to self-directed learning.
Through Genius Hour, the students created a life-sized playhouse made of repurposed cardboard. The house was presented Tuesday morning to a classroom of gleeful YWCA preschoolers.
As the toddlers ran in and out of the house, the fifth graders spoke about their project.
“Ericka wanted to make a mini house, then Seliyah and I joined [the project] and Mr. Shoup [suggested] we make a big one,” Arocha said, noting that the house took about a month to build.
“It was better to just make a playhouse instead,” said Garcia.
Arocha and Garcia agreed that going inside of the finished house was their favorite part, while McKinstry enjoyed painting the structure.
The house, which was left behind for the preschoolers to play with, includes a “Home Sweet Home” sign and a mailbox.
After the preschoolers had a chance to play in the house, they each came up to the fifth graders with a handshake and a “thank you.”
The fifth graders’ next project? Writing, lighting and acting in a play.
All three unanimously agreed that Genius Hour is their favorite class because “we don’t have to sit” and “we can work with our friends.”
BEHIND GENIUS HOUR
Shoup, a 21-year teacher, said this is his second year conducting Genius Hour. He said the pandemic disrupted some of last year’s Genius Hour, but it gave this year’s class an introduction to the format.
“Self-directed learning is what it’s about,” Shoup said. “In the first week of school, the kids were already asking about it.”
When discussing what inspired the concept, Shoup said that it’s a way of looking toward the future.
“For me, it’s thinking about what kind of future will be [available] for them job-wise,” he said.
“Working with their minds and hands and building things is super important because the world is changing … They’re able to adapt.”
Of the three students presenting, Shoup said that their project was an inspiration to the rest of the class. Initially, most of the students wanted to do digital projects on their Chromebooks based on research.
“The concept of Genius Hour is bigger than that,” he said. “It’s coming up with an inventory of what they’re interested in themselves.”
Seeing how the three planned to repurpose materials such as cardboard, other students were inspired to create hands-on projects. Shoup said other projects being created include an Eiffel Tower made out of wooden sticks, a large Minecraft character made out of cardboard boxes and an idea for a pizza restaurant creating slices with cardboard.
Shoup, who describes himself as an environmentalist, said that these projects also send “an important message” about repurposing.
Of the projects overall, Shoup said “it’s a basic beginning, but hopefully it’ll be a springboard.”
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
