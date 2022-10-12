Three fifth grade students from King Middle School shared their genius with a YWCA preschool class — Genius Hour, that is.

Students Alexandra Arocha, Ericka Garcia and Seliyah McKinstry are all in Christopher Shoup’s gifted class. In this class, Shoup holds Genius Hour, which is dedicated to self-directed learning.

Through Genius Hour, the students created a life-sized playhouse made of repurposed cardboard. The house was presented Tuesday morning to a classroom of gleeful YWCA preschoolers.

