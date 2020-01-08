GRANT PARK — A St. Anne man died after falling into a grain bin and becoming trapped Wednesday at First Elevator Co., located 3 miles west of Grant Park.
Chester A. Cleveland, 58, was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. by Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner after three teams of rescuers worked to recover Cleveland's body.
Another man who jumped in trying to save Cleveland was rescued about an hour after first responders were dispatched at 11:15 a.m. to the company located at 7690 E. 9000N Road, Manteno Fire Chief Scott O'Brien said.
The man was transported to a local hospital for observation. Rescuers were able to maintain contact with him via a two-way radio he had on him when he jumped in, O'Brien said.
The bin was storing 10,000 bushels of corn at the time of the accident, O'Brien said.
According to Gessner, Cleveland was a 40-year employee of the business.
