KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s next police chief will be Deputy Chief Chris Kidwell, a member of the force since April 1992.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said at the conclusion of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting he plans to appoint Kidwell as the city’s acting chief June 16, the last day on the force for Chief Robin Passwater.

Passwater announced his retirement Thursday.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you