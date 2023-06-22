KANKAKEE — The two faces now at the helm of the Kankakee Police Department are not new to the department, and both men — Chief Chris Kidwell and Deputy Chief Donnell Austin — promised to keep the department moving in the direction set forth by retired Chief Robin Passwater.

At Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Kidwell and Mayor Chris Curtis thanked Passwater for his 33 years of service, including the final two years as the city’s top officer, and said the path set forth will not change.

The two men said the push for community policing — a policing philosophy which includes more public engagement — will continue to be emphasized.

