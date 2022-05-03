BOURBONNAIS — Collective expressions of “woah,” “cool,” and “awesome” echoed the halls of Liberty Intermediate School Monday afternoon as the fourth grade robotics club saw two robots built by the BBCHS Ironclad Robotics team in action.
The fourth-graders gathered for their last day of robotics club and excitedly showed off the small LEGO robots they built to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students before the high schoolers demonstrated two robots of their own.
Lisa Riegel, sixth-grade teacher at Liberty, has been running the robotics club since the program started about six or seven years ago.
It typically includes fifth- and sixth-graders, but this year the program opened up to include a section for fourth-graders as well.
“Little did I know, they would be some of our best engineers yet,” Riegel said.
Many more students tried out for the club than there were spots available, she noted.
The 24 students selected from each grade level paired off to assemble the school’s 12 LEGO Mindstorm robots.
Robotics club is clearly an activity the students take seriously.
To commemorate their final club meeting of eight, Maddie Mosier, 10, and Noelle Fightmaster, 9, programmed their robot to beep the tune of a funeral procession. The robot’s screen read “bye bye.”
“This is our last day of robotics, and we are going to have to take the robots apart,” Noelle said of the inspiration behind the gloomy song and message.
Noelle said she wanted to join the robotics club because she loves technology and building with LEGOs, robots and electronic parts.
Maddie said she joined the club because she enjoys coding, which she has been learning since second grade.
“[Robotics club] is very fun, and we are going to try to get in next year, and in sixth grade,” Maddie said.
The girls also said they look forward to joining the Ironclad Robotics team once they get to high school.
As for beyond high school, Noelle aspires to be a veterinarian and work with computer data, and Maddie aspires to be a doctor.
Emily Bertrand, technology teacher at Liberty, is in her first year of helping with the robotics club.
Bertrand said that after assembling the LEGO robots, students use coding to get the robots to perform certain tasks, such as driving in a perfect square.
One fourth-grader noted it took 20 tries to get the robot to complete that mission.
“I mean, it gets tricky,” Bertrand said. “They are learning geometry, math. They do a lot with measuring distance. It’s all problem solving.”
The BBCHS students demonstrated two robots that they used to compete with robotics teams from other high schools.
One of the robots was designed to throw basketballs into a hoop and climb bars, and the other was designed to pick up discs and shoot them onto a small pole.
Mark Hampton, math and computer science teacher at BBCHS, said the high school’s robotics team has been around about seven years. The team currently has about 40 members and has had up to 60 to 70 in past years.
“I think we have evolved quite a bit,” he said. “This robot with the targeting was way beyond anything we could do in our first year.”
Hampton noted more adult mentors have also gotten involved in helping and working alongside the students over the years.
“We’ve had lots of students come through and go on to successful careers,” he said. “Many of the ones we have started with have now graduated and they are working at places like Apple and IBM and engineering companies, which is really exciting.”
Three of the high schoolers who visited Liberty on Monday also participated in the robotics club when they were younger, including freshman Reese Freedlund and junior Gabe Heather.
Freedlund said she enjoyed seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces when they saw the big robots.
“I absolutely loved robotics as a fourth-grader, and I think that’s why I felt so passionately about wanting to come here today,” she said. “Being able to have that experience at such a young age and getting excited about STEM, I wanted to share that love with these kids.”
Heather recalled how fun and exciting it was when he traveled to a competition in Champaign as a fourth grader in the robotics club.
“I remember it was a big time commitment, but it definitely paid off in the end,” he said.
Heather also said he was happy to hear so many students tried out for the robotics club.
“It’s just so great seeing so many people excited about it,” he said.
