A personal tragedy that has made the evening television several times recently is the sad phenomenon of parents leaving their infant children inside automobiles.
A car with rolled-up windows will generate heat quickly, as much as 40 degrees extra in an hour. Once the body temperature passes 104 degrees, heatstroke occurs.
The respected medical website WebMd says there is no safe amount of time to leave a child or an infant in a car. There is no excuse to leave a child there while you run into the store to get milk.
In an average year, 37 children will die from heatstroke inside parked cars nationwide. Last year, the number rose to 52. This is not a new problem, but it does seem to be a worsening one.
It is, however, a problem that almost entirely can be stopped by modern technology. Modern cars are equipped with a wide range of sensors. Beepers go off if your seat belt is unbuckled or a car door is open. It would make sense to require all future cars to have a sensor that goes off when the driver leaves a car and someone else is still inside.
But requiring new cars to have such a sensor would not solve the problem immediately. It would take years to turn over America’s cars. Today, Automotive News says, the average age of a car on the American road is 11.6 years.
Far quicker would be a requirement new parents purchase a sensor for their existing car. Fatherly.com notes there are at least eight such devices available on the market now, ranging in price from $50 to $100. Kars4Kids also markets a phone app, a reminder to look for your child when you exit your car.
The example is the child car seat. They are required for any parents leaving the hospital with a newborn. For sure, a sensor would be an added expense. No system, either, is foolproof. Some will install it incorrectly. Others will ignore dead batteries. For people worried about the cost, it is likely some charity might step in for families in financial need.
It seems like a small price to pay to keep a child safe.
