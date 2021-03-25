Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 5 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured objects such as trash bins and lawn furniture will be blown around. Tent structures may also become unstable or be blown down. Small tree limbs may be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be hazardous for high profile vehicles, especially on west to east roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&