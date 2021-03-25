This year an annual event will change a bit. Make it “Kids Day at the Farm” on your screen.
The longtime event, now in its 20th year, is geared toward fourth-grade students and designed to educate students about agriculture. It usually draws 1,200 to 1,500 students to visit a local farm in a normal year. You might get a tip about a possible career you had not thought about. More importantly, you will learn where your food comes from and those producing it.
For 2021, the event has been changed to a series of four professionally produced videos. Those videos were created by Kankakee County’s Jesse Arseneau of Arseneau Media Productions and were largely funded by a grant from Corteva Agriscience.
Lisa Habeeb, the longtime Agriculture in the Classroom coordinator for the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, says she expects the videos to be up this week.
The regular Ag in the Classroom public and private schools in Kankakee County have already been given the link. Homeschool students and other schools are encouraged to contact the Kankakee County Farm Bureau for the link.
Habeeb explained that the new videos cover a range of topics and have been divided into four presentations:
• Commodities: Explaining the major crops that area grown in Kankakee County - corn, soybeans and wheat. With visits to area farms, the film shows how these crops are produced and harvested.
• Specialty Crops: Covers local crops you may not see. There is a portion explaining the herb production from Van Drunen Farms, The youngsters will see basil being grown on a hydroponic (water-based) farm. Other segments here include a beekeeper, a sod farmer and a Christmas tree farmer.
• Tech and Conservation: A video, which is still in production, will detail the work of the University of Illinois Extension office and the Soil and Water Conservation District.
• Livestock: Will teach about horses, sheep and goats. While Habeeb would still rather all the students get together in the traditional event format, she says the videos will be a “good replacement.”
Habeeb, who has been providing Ag in the Classroom presentations in local schools for 17 years, has not been able to meet the students this year because of COVID-19. She is still making the rounds to local schools, dropping off materials and the agriculture publications.
Last year at this time, Habeeb was recognized at the annual meeting banquet of the Farm Bureau. Two days later, COVID essentially ended her classroom presentations for the year. “It was frustrating,” she said. Now she’s looking forward to better days, but the value of the interim work will not be lost. The created videos, she says, will be a permanent addition to the Ag in the Classroom curriculum materials.
