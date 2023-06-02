...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
Growth at Kankakee High School continues and school leadership is anticipating perhaps as many as 1,700 students this coming school year.
KANKAKEE — If the trend of rising enrollment at Kankakee High School continues, the school could be pushing 1,600 to 1,700 students in the fall, Superintendent Genevra Walters said.
“I have a team that is analyzing the pattern now,” Walters said, noting plans for a presentation on enrollment trends at the next Kankakee School Board meeting on June 12.
At one of the board’s recent meetings, it approved the purchase of 300 student desks and 23 cafeteria tables from Midwest Educational Furnishings.
The costs, including the furniture, delivery and installation, are $149,936.46 for the desks and $81,358.76 for the cafeteria tables.
Walters noted the desks and tables are needed because enrollment is expected to continue to increase at the high school.
“Based on the pattern, yes, we are expecting another increase,” she said. “Now, will it ever taper off? We just don’t know because we can’t explain — other than the quality of the high school, and people being happy with the services we provide … like other people outside of Kankakee are happy with what we provide — I can’t explain why our numbers are increasing. It’s not based on elementary enrollment.”
Right now, the high school’s enrollment is sitting somewhere between 1,500 and 1,600 students, she said.
“We originally started renovating the high school [in 2018], we hovered between 1,100 and 1,200 students,” she said. “Now, we are up to about 1,500, almost 1,600.”
Walters said she does not yet have answers as to what is causing the trend.
“We are not 100% sure why our elementary buildings are declining, but the high school is increasing,” she said. “But we are getting to the point where the high school doesn’t have enough space for the increase in enrollment at the high school.”
Illinois Report Card data tracked KHS enrollment at 1,513 for the year 2022.
The state’s figures are based on the enrollment as of Oct. 1 of the reporting year.
Enrollment has jumped about 100 students per year for the past few years, the data shows.
There were 1,406 students in 2021, up from 1,304 students in 2020.
From 2018 to 2019, there was a more moderate jump from 1,243 students to 1,256 students, according to the data.
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.