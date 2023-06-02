Kankakee school bus (copy) (copy)

Growth at Kankakee High School continues and school leadership is anticipating perhaps as many as 1,700 students this coming school year.

KANKAKEE — If the trend of rising enrollment at Kankakee High School continues, the school could be pushing 1,600 to 1,700 students in the fall, Superintendent Genevra Walters said.

“I have a team that is analyzing the pattern now,” Walters said, noting plans for a presentation on enrollment trends at the next Kankakee School Board meeting on June 12.

At one of the board’s recent meetings, it approved the purchase of 300 student desks and 23 cafeteria tables from Midwest Educational Furnishings.

