KANKAKEE — Barely two weeks into the school year, Kankakee students are objecting to the rules — and they are signing a petition “KHS Must Change.”
This petition hit home for Superintendent Genevra Walters. So close that even her own eighth-grade son signed it. It’s circulating on Snapchat, and even younger students such as Walters’ son are signing.
“Many of us have children who are not happy with the rules,” Walters said in a video this week on the Kankakee School District’s Facebook page. “(My son) is expected to wear a uniform and follow the rules. Does he like it? No. Does he always want to follow the rules? He is still held accountable.”
She said she would have a talk with her son and review the rules with him.
In an interview this week, Walters said many of the rules have been in place for years. The difference is, the school district has stepped up enforcement.
This is because fighting increased at Kankakee High School last year. It reached a crescendo in December when the high school suspended 21 students for taking part in several brawls in the school’s cafeteria.
The lunchroom brawls outraged parents and concerned school officials.
The school year started with a new principal, Shari Demitrowicz, known as Dr. D among students. One of her mandates was to tighten enforcement of rules, or as school administrators like to call them, “expectations.”
“The issue now is that because of some of the things that happened last year, we were committed to trying something different this year,” Walters said in the video.
The cafeteria is a good example of the differences. Before, students entered and exited the lunchroom through either entryway. Now the cafeteria is roped off, and students must enter through one area and leave through another.
No one is allowed to come into the lunchroom until everyone leaves from the previous period. Employees check students’ color-coded cards to make sure they are going to the right period; there are four in all. This system is designed to prevent students from going to more than one lunch period, but also to provide more supervision to reduce the likelihood of fighting.
Besides the cafeteria, the high school assigns employees to monitor other areas where students are.
“The adults are held accountable,” Walters said. “They are supposed to be supervising their areas.”
Students also are barred from using their phones in hallways between classes. This is to reduce the chance of them checking social media, where students’ comments can trigger fights.
One particular flashpoint is school uniforms. The rules are fairly flexible. Students’ pants, shorts or skirts must be a solid color khaki, black or navy blue. Shirts must be solid white, navy blue, light blue, maroon or black.
Just before the school year began, the district loosened the dress code. Now, students’ shirts don’t have to be collared. They can purchase $5 T-shirts from the athletic office. No other T-shirts are permitted other than those from the office.
This announcement was made on Facebook, attracting more than 200 comments, most of them critical. Many complained about an inconsistent application of the dress code and questioned why students couldn’t wear other shirts with the school’s logo or name, known as spirit wear.
Last year, about 10 or 20 percent of students violated the dress code, officials said. More are following the policy this year because of increased enforcement, they said.
The uniform policy started in January 2015, in part, because more than 80 percent of parents surveyed said they supported having one, Walters said.
One of the reasons for uniforms is to foster a sense of equality among students of different income levels, officials said.
“It creates a sense of community and commonality,” Demitrowicz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!