KANKAKEE — Kaitlyn Rose, one of the lead actors in Kankakee High School’s upcoming production of “Once on This Island,” has a piece of advice for her peers who are thinking about getting involved in theater — take the chance.
“You never know what role you’ll get,” she said. “You never know your acting ability as well as the director who picks who you are. I definitely didn’t think I was gonna get Ti Moune [the lead role], but taking the chance was the best thing I’ve ever done.”
The KHS freshman is one of 45 students set to put on this weekend’s musical production. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Kankakee High School auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door and cost $10 for adults and $7 for children and students.
Drama teacher Deena Cassady said students have spent the past three months preparing for the production, including about 160 hours of rehearsal time together plus the time students practice on their own.
Cassady, who has taught drama at KHS for eight years, said she has wanted to direct a production of “Once on This Island” for a long time.
“What I love about it is the diversity in its cast,” she said. “There’s supposed to be people of all different races, ethnicities and backgrounds, and I also really like that it’s a true ensemble piece.”
As an ensemble piece, every actor will be prominently featured in the production, not just its main characters.
“It’s not like there’s two or four leads and everyone else sings two or three songs,” Cassady said. “Mostly everybody is on stage most of the time. Mostly everybody has a hand in the storytelling.”
The story centers around a peasant girl, Ti Moune, on a tropical island who falls in love with someone above her social class. Characters in the musical double as storytellers who shift into acting out the roles they are describing.
“Just because it’s not as mainstream and popular as ‘Hairspray’ or ‘Chicago’ or a musical that became a movie, doesn’t mean it’s not as entertaining,” Cassady said. “You will find a lot of similarities between the themes and the stories in this show as you do in, say, ‘The Little Mermaid.’”
The first KHS production Rose participated in was “Little Shop of Horrors” as a seventh-grader, a choice she said gave her a head-start on what she wants to do with the rest of her life.
“Getting that chance to be in a production with high schoolers and being a scared little seventh-grader kind of gave me the confidence to audition for ‘Once on This Island,’” she said.
Rose said she wants to be a performing arts teacher so she can show others “how to find their own love and passion that I have.”
Emma Bretzlaff, a KHS junior playing the role of Andrea, said most audience members will find something they can relate to in “Once on This Island,” from relationship struggles to class struggles.
“Everyone thinks the grass is greener on the other side, but it just causes them more problems,” she said.
Bretzlaff also said she wants to encourage people to experience the diverse arts that the high school and the city of Kankakee have to offer.
“Despite the negative attention Kankakee sometimes gets, I think it’s important to remember there’s such amazing programs here, and theater is just a culture of love and acceptance,” she said.
Adelaide Young, a KHS junior playing the role of Erzulie, echoed Bretzlaff’s sentiment about the arts in Kankakee.
“There’s so many people that go out and do other things, and they forget about fine arts that are right here in town,” Young said. “They go to Chicago, but here we are putting on a production right in town.”
Young said audience members will enjoy that the production has an “even balance between heartwarming and heart-wrenching.”
“We have fun, energetic numbers and also ones where we are hyper-focused on the storytelling,” she said.
Young said she would like to continue studying theater in college and hopes to make a career out of it.
“I’ve definitely found that I’ve changed a lot [from doing theater],” she said. “I’ve become more confident in myself through getting to play other people. It’s a good form of expression for people, especially who are wanting to break out if they are really shy.”
Young said she learned more about herself from playing the character Ezrulie.
“I didn’t immediately identify with [my character], mainly because I play a god, and I definitely don’t feel ever like I’m that in control of anything,” she said. “It is really fun to feel so powerful and like I’m in control of other people’s lives.”
Sarah Lanoue, a KHS senior playing the role of Asaka, said she feels fortunate for the opportunities at her school to have a hand in popular productions like “Hairspray,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and now “Once on This Island,” which had a recent revival on Broadway.
“I think we’re really excited to just tell the story,” Lanoue said. “We’ve been practicing for so long; we’ve gone over it so many times. We know it by heart now. We just want to share it with other people.”
