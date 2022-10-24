Kankakee High School

Students mingle outside Kankakee High School after school Thursday.

KANKAKEE — The termination of the Kankakee High School teacher who was recorded on video using explicit and racially-charged language in the classroom is on the agenda for today’s Kankakee School Board meeting.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Kennedy Middle School.

On the agenda is an action item for “approval of the termination of John Donovan.”

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

