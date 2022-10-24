...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Students mingle outside Kankakee High School after school Thursday.
KANKAKEE — The termination of the Kankakee High School teacher who was recorded on video using explicit and racially-charged language in the classroom is on the agenda for today’s Kankakee School Board meeting.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Kennedy Middle School.
On the agenda is an action item for “approval of the termination of John Donovan.”
Donovan, who started as a math teacher at KHS in August, was recorded on video during a verbal confrontation with a student.
This is Donovan’s first year as a teacher, according to board documents.
In the video, the student is seen walking away from Donovan and out of the classroom, and Donovan is heard calling out an explicit phrase, including the N-word.
The video was widely circulated across social media after it occurred Thursday morning.
In response, Superintendent Genevra Walters confirmed with the Daily Journal that Donovan was placed on paid leave, pending a full investigation by the KHS administration.
On Saturday, an update was posted to the Kankakee School District 111 Facebook page. The update states that Walters is recommending Donovan’s termination.
The update also states that “inaccurate information” was spread in the aftermath of the incident, and the post was being shared in effort to clear up facts.
“Dr. Walters went to the high school to check on and meet with the students who were affected. In this conversation she expressed the disappointment she felt and apologized to the students that they were subjected to this behavior,” the post states. “Students were given the opportunity to express their feelings and concerns. The teacher in question was removed from the classroom and was escorted off school grounds without incident.”
The district’s update also explains that school districts must follow Illinois School Code when disciplining an employee, including giving the employee due process.
Due process involves the employee being placed on paid leave until appropriate board action is taken, the post continues.
“Although this is [an] emotionally charged situation, the school district and its leadership must put personal emotions to the side and follow the correct legal due process,” the post states.
In addition, the post invites the community to take part in the district’s equity work, noting that several community forums have been held over the past two years and were “poorly attended.”
“We welcome you the community to join us not in words but action as we continue to strive to support the staff and students who not only face overt racism, but also the daily [microaggressions] that take place,” the post concludes. “We will keep you posted on upcoming forums.”
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
