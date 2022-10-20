...HEIGHTENED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
The combination of strong gusty winds, mild temperatures and dry
conditions will result in an elevated fire danger and associated
threat for more rapid brush and grass fire spread Friday afternoon.
Outdoor burning is not recommended, and extra caution is urged
around any equipment that may cause fire ignition. Any fires will
pose an increased risk of spreading rapidly out of control.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds gusting up to 30 kt, especially
Friday afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to midnight CDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Students mingle outside Kankakee High School after school Thursday.
KANKAKEE — A Kankakee High School teacher has been placed on paid leave after a video circulated on social media Thursday showing him calling out an expletive and a racial slur at a student.
In the video, which has been widely shared across Facebook, the teacher is heard using an explicit phrase, including the N-word, directed at a student that was walking away from him and out of the classroom.
Parents identified the teacher as John Donovan, a first-year math teacher at the high school who started with Kankakee School District 111 in August.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said the teacher and student had been discussing an incident that occurred about three weeks prior. The particulars of that incident have not been investigated, she said.
The student asked for an apology from the teacher, and the teacher apologized, Walters said.
However, the situation then escalated, ending in the student walking out of class and the teacher’s outburst, she said.
Walters said the teacher has been placed on paid leave pending a full investigation by the high school administration, led by Principal Vernita Sims.
As of the end of the day Thursday, KHS administration collected statements from the students, talked with the students in the classroom and reviewed several videos, Walters said.
Sims' recommendation for discipline will be brought to the human resources department before going before the Kankakee School Board for approval.
Due to the seriousness of the issue, it is likely that a recommendation will come before the board as early as Monday, Walters said.
Walters noted that she met with students in the class about an hour after the incident, and she believes they reacted appropriately, having remained calm and not escalated things further.
She noted that although students can be heard laughing in the video, it is likely that was a nervous reaction from being in an uncertain situation.
None of the students had experienced anything like that in any school they had been in, she added.
“They were in shock, and it was nervous laughter,” Walters said. “It was not like they thought it was funny.”
Walters also noted that, while the teacher’s language was clearly wrong and inappropriate, she does not want people to judge the situation based solely on the video.
There are more complicated social issues that need to be addressed than just the language used, she said.
“Let’s talk about the fact that public schools are struggling coming out of a pandemic, and it has nothing to do with an individual person,” she said. “It has more to do with society and mental health, and people are on edge. The kids are a little different. There’s all kinds of factors that led to what happened that we have to address.”
Walters also said in a statement to media that the district would “continue the work that we started during the 2021-22 school year (following the pandemic) around diversity, inclusion and equity as well as student/adult wellness.”
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.