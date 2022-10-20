KANKAKEE — A Kankakee High School teacher has been placed on paid leave after a video circulated on social media Thursday showing him calling out an expletive and a racial slur at a student.

In the video, which has been widely shared across Facebook, the teacher is heard using an explicit phrase, including the N-word, directed at a student that was walking away from him and out of the classroom.

Parents identified the teacher as John Donovan, a first-year math teacher at the high school who started with Kankakee School District 111 in August.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

